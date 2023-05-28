Kevin Hart Celebrates Daughter's High School Graduation: 'So Proud Of My Little Girl'

Kevin Hart’s daughter Heaven just reached a major milestone, and her father is showing the world he couldn’t be more proud.

“It’s not about me ... It has always been about them!!!!!!! I am so proud of my little girl. I am just as proud of my niece sanny for being an amazing example for Heav ... ” the comedian wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet picture of himself and Heaven. “Sanny was the first in our family to go to college and graduate ... Now My little girl is heading in that same direction ... ”

The “Fatherhood” actor also shared a series of adorable photos of his family celebrating Heaven’s graduation. In one photo, the 18-year-old poses with her cousin Sanny, while the final picture shows all four of the Hart siblings smiling for Heaven’s big day.

Hart wrapped up his heartfelt post by shouting out Heaven for inspiring her siblings and being “the best big sister ever.”

“Iron Sharpens Iron ... it always has and always will. We have to motivate each other and continue to make ourselves better ... Dream big damn it!!!!!” he added. “Heav you made me so proud yesterday.”

The “Jumanji” star shares Heaven and 15-year-old Hendrix with his ex-wife Torrei Hart. He is also a dad to Kenzo, 5, and Kaori, 2, with wife Eniko Hart, whom he married in 2016.

Heaven’s graduation isn’t the only reason the proud dad has gushed recently.

On Monday, the Hartbeat Productions founder melted everyone’s hearts on Instagram after he posted stunning photos of Heaven ahead of her high school prom, in which she donned a green satin dress and gold heels.