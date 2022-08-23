Entertainment

Kevin Hart Reveals His Pay For ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ Instead Of Eating Disgusting Bite

The comedian and host James Corden played "Eat Your Hart Out Or Speak Your Hart Out" on "The Late Late Show."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Kevin Hart’s refusal to eat vegan “flamin’ hot wet cheese” with gherkins led to a revelation Monday that he made up to $30 million on “Jumanji: The Next Level.” (Watch the video below.)

Hart, who is opening a fast-food chain of plant-based items called Hart House, had to earn his promo in a game of “Eat Your Hart Out Or Speak Your Hart Out” on “The Late Late Show.”

Host James Corden noted that the spread before Hart was 100% plant-based “but also 100% disgusting.” So if Hart wanted to avoid answering uncomfortable questions, he had to eat the yucky items chosen by Corden.

“How much did you get paid for ’Jumanji: The Next Level?” Corden asked.

Hart mumbled the answer before clearly stating he received “between 25 to 30” in a contract, based largely on how the film performed.

Corden confirmed that Hart was talking about millions of dollars.

“Jumanji: The Level,” the second sequel of the comedy adventure series, made more than $800 million at the box office after its 2019 release.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

james cordenthe late late show kevin hart

Popular in the Community