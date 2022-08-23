Kevin Hart’s refusal to eat vegan “flamin’ hot wet cheese” with gherkins led to a revelation Monday that he made up to $30 million on “Jumanji: The Next Level.” (Watch the video below.)

Hart, who is opening a fast-food chain of plant-based items called Hart House, had to earn his promo in a game of “Eat Your Hart Out Or Speak Your Hart Out” on “The Late Late Show.”

Host James Corden noted that the spread before Hart was 100% plant-based “but also 100% disgusting.” So if Hart wanted to avoid answering uncomfortable questions, he had to eat the yucky items chosen by Corden.

“How much did you get paid for ’Jumanji: The Next Level?” Corden asked.

Hart mumbled the answer before clearly stating he received “between 25 to 30” in a contract, based largely on how the film performed.

Corden confirmed that Hart was talking about millions of dollars.

“Jumanji: The Level,” the second sequel of the comedy adventure series, made more than $800 million at the box office after its 2019 release.