Khloé Kardashian Hints At Her Brother Rob’s Reality TV Comeback

Khloé Kardashian hinted that her younger brother Rob Kardashian’s reality TV days might not be over for good.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” the Good American founder was asked by an off-camera producer if Rob Kardashian would ever star in the series again after stepping away to live a more private life sans cameras.

Advertisement

“I do think Rob would come back to the show,” she replied. “He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally.”

After the episode premiered, Twitter users seemed more than stoked at the possibility of his reality TV comeback.

I would LOVE rob back on the show! He was always the funniest. We need the energy back! #TheKardashians — Bailey Palmer (@BaileyzBoring) July 13, 2023

I can’t wait for the day Rob Kardashian comes back to the show. it truly is gonna be epic. #TheKardashians — luisjosé. (@narcicismo) July 13, 2023

Advertisement

Would love to see Rob back on the show #TheKardashians — Khloè Kardashian (@KhloeDailyz) July 13, 2023

Khloe and Rob could have a spin-off on raising their family since they’re both single and so close. It’d be good! #TheKardashians — Meag (@itsMEEagan) July 13, 2023

Elsewhere in the episode, the mom-of-two praised her brother for his parenting skills.

“He’s literally the best dad I know, and I’m so proud of him for that,” Khloé said. “And I know that he is feeling really good about himself, and I’m happy for him, so I have faith that, soon, he’ll be back on the show.”

Rob Kardashian welcomed his daughter, Dream Kardashian, in November 2016 with his ex-girlfriend and model Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White.

The sole man among the Kardashian-Jenner siblings has appeared on several reality shows over the years, including E!’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in its earlier days and “Rob & Chyna,” the 2016 show chronicled the pair’s tumultuous relationship, ending after just one season before the couple split in 2017.

Advertisement

Blac Chyna later sued the Kardashian family for millions of dollars, alleging that Rob Kardashian was physically abusive and that his family conspired to get “Rob & Chyna” canceled.