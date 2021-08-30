An angry Kid Rock canceled two concerts in Texas over the weekend after more than half of his band contracted COVID-19 following a jam-packed performance earlier this month during the motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, that has been linked to almost 200 infections.

“I am pissed,” Kid Rock — whose real name is Bob Ritchie — tweeted Thursday. “Over half the band has fucking covid (not me), and before u shit for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated.”

I am pissed. Over half the band has fucking covid (not me), and before u shit for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated. I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, DJ (cont.) — Kid Rock (@KidRock) August 26, 2021

Band members’ COVID-19 cases, including the vaccination breakthroughs, could be linked to their performance early this month in Sturgis where some 700,000 bikers gathered to show off, party and pack concerts. Masks, social distancing and vaccinations were not required.

Kid Rock’s concert was part of a lineup of performances organized by the rally. It was two days after the Aug. 6-15 biker festival began.

The rally contributed to an already growing rate of coronavirus cases in the state. South Dakota COVID-19 cases soared 456% from the start of the rally to last week, CBS News reported.

Meade County, where Sturgis is located, has become “red-hot” with new cases, reaching a per capita rate similar to the hardest-hit Southern states, according to The Associated Press. The county reported the highest rate of cases in the state over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

But the bikers also carried cases back to their communities, with 178 cases in five states so far linked to the event, the AP reported.

Conservative GOP South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem endorsed the event, even participating﻿ in a rally charity ride. Her support for the bash was all about “personal choices,” she told Fox News.

But infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of the potentially deadly health consequences of the rally.

“It’s understandable that people want to do the ... things they want to do; they want their freedom to do that,” Fauci said in the early days of the event. “But there comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis that could involve you, your family and everyone else that ... supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do.”

Followers on Twitter didn’t cut Kid Rock a whole lot of slack.

Seriously, what did you think was going to happen?



It’s a pandemic…with a virus that doesn’t give a 💩 about you or your needs.



People are getting sick because unvaccinated are allowed into these places and make everyone-including the vaccinated-SICK!



That’s the way it works! — BioAnnie Loves Justice #VOTE (@BioAnnie2) August 27, 2021

As the next week unfolds, you'll start hearing about the people who got sick at your show.



You will be responsible for that.



Let that sink in, tough guy. — Just Peaches (@FreezePeach5) August 29, 2021

Kid Rock owning the libs after playing to packed crowd at Sturgis. “There is nothing the mainstream media or internet or social media trolls can do but look at this pic and weep, knowing you will never beat us.”



Then tweet that upcoming shows all canceled because band has covid. pic.twitter.com/oqscgoQlHx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 29, 2021

You went to Sturgis 8/8. It was ID'd as a super spreader event w/many unvaccinated humans. You're surprised you cowkrs tested positive. The vaccine doesn't stop one fm contracting the virus. It reduces the potential of DYING fm it. If you're going to be mad, look in the mirror — Demise's Diatribe (@navyspook77) August 28, 2021

My name is Cooooovvvviiiiiiidddd! You do realize that your placation of morons that aren’t vaccinated caused half your band to get Covid, but luckily since they’re vaccinated they won’t get severely ill, unlike your fans. So if you actually do care about them,tell em to get vaxed — (((The war on white supremacy has begun))) (@Uncle_Sugar_) August 29, 2021

You could have encouraged your fans to stay safe. You could have *not* given Covid a great opportunity to spread to thousands. But no, you have to be a "rebel", and pretend your music is worth dying for so you could profit from it. — Colleen Bartlett (@CBartlett1963) August 29, 2021

those MAGA fans gave his band delta variant

that's what ya get for hanging out w anti vaxxers — PantherGirl88 (@Girl88Panther) August 29, 2021

You must not have seen the crowd that was there for his performance at Sturgis - he is pulling in thousands to his shows. I had an unvaccinated friend there and the pictures gave me even greater pause for her health and choices. pic.twitter.com/OLrNaxhLPD — Stacie (@staciebirdwynne) August 29, 2021