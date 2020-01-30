Brooklyn Nets Honor Kobe Bryant, Gianna By Leaving 2 Courtside Seats Open

“For 20 seasons, Kobe showed us what is possible when remarkable talent blends with an absolute devotion to winning,” Silver said in a statement. “He was one of the most extraordinary players in the history of our game. ... But he will be remembered most for inspiring people around the world to pick up a basketball and compete to the very best of their ability. He was generous with the wisdom he acquired and saw it as his mission to share it with future generations of players, taking special delight in passing down his love of the game to Gianna.”

Bryant entered the league in 1996, right after he graduated from high school, and played for the Lakers for 20 seasons. A five-time NBA champion, he helped the Lakers win titles in 2000, 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2010. Bryant was named league MVP in 2008 and also won two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball. He retired in 2016.