Style & Beauty

Kobe Bryant Fans Pay Tribute With Lakers Jerseys And Sneakers

Celebrities, athletes and fans are wearing their homages to the NBA legend who died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

After NBA icon Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash, along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, the tributes, the vigils and the grief began within hours.

In Los Angeles, mourners gathered in Lakers gear outside Staples Center, Bryant’s home court for 20 seasons and the site of Sunday’s Grammy Awards, where attendees honored Bryant through song, and, in Priyanka Chopra’s case, in a subtle nod with her manicure.

On the court at the many NBA games that were played Sunday, players were seen in sneakers with handwritten tributes to the legendary player and his daughter, who went by Gigi. On the other side of the world, at the Australian Open, tennis players and spectators alike were seen wearing Lakers jerseys and decorated sneakers. Snoop Dogg, who played a show in Michigan on Sunday night, did so in a Lakers sweatsuit.

Below, a look at just some of the sartorial tributes pouring in from fans, athletes and celebrities alike.

Snoop Dogg
Scott Legato via Getty Images
Snoop Dogg wears a Lakers sweatsuit during a performance in Detroit on Jan. 26.
Fans mourning in Los Angeles
David McNew via Getty Images
Fans seen paying homage to Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Josh Hart
Jonathan Bachman via Getty Images
Josh Hart of the New Orleans Pelicans wears sneakers dedicated to Kobe Bryant during a game against the Boston Celtics in New Orleans on Jan. 26. Bryant's Lakers jerseys were Nos. 8 and 24. His daughter Gianna's number was 2.
Priyanka Chopra
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra with a 24 written on her nails in honor of Kobe Bryant at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Darrin Dnote Milton
Michael Tullberg via Getty Images
Darrin Dnote Milton with his car, the Laker Bug, at a vigil for Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Anfernee Simons
Abbie Parr via Getty Images
Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers wearing sneakers dedicated to Kobe Bryant during a game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 26.
P.J. Tucker
Timothy Nwachukwu via Getty Images
P.J. Tucker of the Houston Rockets wears sneakers decorated in honor of Kobe Bryant during a game against the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 26.
New York Knicks' Marcus Morris Sr.
Elsa via Getty Images
Marcus Morris Sr. of the New York Knicks wearing sneakers in honor of Kobe Bryant at a game against the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 26.
Fan at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic Game
Michael Reaves via Getty Images
A fan in a Kobe Bryant jersey at the Los Angeles Clippers versus Orlando Magic game in Florida on Jan. 26.
Lonzo Ball
Jonathan Bachman via Getty Images
Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans wears sneakers dedicated to Kobe Bryant during a game against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 26.
Montrezl Harrell
Michael Reaves via Getty Images
Montrezl Harrell of the Los Angeles Clippers wears sneakers dedicated to Kobe Bryant during a game against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 26.
Jaxson Hayes
Jonathan Bachman via Getty Images
Jaxson Hayes of the New Orleans Pelicans wears sneakers dedicated to Kobe Bryant, who nicknamed himself the Black Mamba, during a game against the Boston Celtics on Jan. 26.
Nick Kyrgios
Hannah Peters via Getty Images
Nick Kyrgios warms up in a Kobe Bryant jersey during the Australian Open on Jan. 27.
Catherine McNally
MANAN VATSYAYANA via Getty Images
Catherine McNally's sneakers dedicated to Kobe Bryant at the Australian Open on Jan. 27.
A Spectator at the Australian Open
Cameron Spencer via Getty Images
A spectator at the Australian Open seen wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey on Jan. 27.
Coco Gauff
MANAN VATSYAYANA via Getty Images
Coco Gauff's sneakers dedicated to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi during the Australian Open on Jan. 27.
Spectators at the Australian Open
GREG WOOD via Getty Images
A spectator at the Australian Open seen wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey on Jan. 27.
national basketball associationKobe Bryantmemorials