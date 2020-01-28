After NBA icon Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash, along with eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, the tributes, the vigils and the grief began within hours.

In Los Angeles, mourners gathered in Lakers gear outside Staples Center, Bryant’s home court for 20 seasons and the site of Sunday’s Grammy Awards, where attendees honored Bryant through song, and, in Priyanka Chopra’s case, in a subtle nod with her manicure.

On the court at the many NBA games that were played Sunday, players were seen in sneakers with handwritten tributes to the legendary player and his daughter, who went by Gigi. On the other side of the world, at the Australian Open, tennis players and spectators alike were seen wearing Lakers jerseys and decorated sneakers. Snoop Dogg, who played a show in Michigan on Sunday night, did so in a Lakers sweatsuit.

Below, a look at just some of the sartorial tributes pouring in from fans, athletes and celebrities alike.