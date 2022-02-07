Kylie Jenner Announces Birth Of Second Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have welcomed their second child together.
The reality TV star announced the news on Instagram Sunday night, sharing an image of her holding the baby’s hand with the caption “2/2/22.”
The on-again, off-again couple share a daughter, Stormi Webster, who had turned four a day earlier, on Feb. 1.
Family members shared the love in the comments.
“Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼,” her sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote,
Scott commented a series of love hearts, as did Khloe Kardashian.
“Angel Pie,” wrote her mom, Kris Jenner.
Jenner had first announced her pregnancy in September. She did not reveal the baby’s gender or name, though several tabloids reported it was a boy and Jenner included a blue heart in her post.