Kylie Jenner Announces Birth Of Second Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have welcomed their second child together.

The reality TV star announced the news on Instagram Sunday night, sharing an image of her holding the baby’s hand with the caption “2/2/22.”

The on-again, off-again couple share a daughter, Stormi Webster, who had turned four a day earlier, on Feb. 1.

Family members shared the love in the comments.

“Mommy of two life ❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼,” her sister Kourtney Kardashian wrote,

Scott commented a series of love hearts, as did Khloe Kardashian.

“Angel Pie,” wrote her mom, Kris Jenner.