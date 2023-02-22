What's Hot

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Most Uncomfortable Moment Of Latest Trump Event

Brian Cox Calls Out 'Succession' Co-star Jeremy Strong For His Method Acting

Alligator Kills 85-Year-Old Woman Trying To Save Her Dog

Proud Boys Member Felt Far-Right Group Was 'Tip Of The Spear' After 2020 Election

DeSantis About To Defuse $1.2 Billion Tax Bomb He Activated A Year Ago To Punish Disney

Wanda Sykes Names The 1 Republican AI Chatbots Really Shouldn't Talk To

Malcolm X's Daughter To Sue CIA And FBI For Wrongful Death

I Had One Month Of Bliss After My Daughter's Birth. Then My Husband's Health Began To Deteriorate — Rapidly.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Shares Unhinged Details Of Her 'National Divorce' Idea

The Biggest Problem On The Red Carpet Is Actually The Smallest

Elizabeth Banks Reflects On Directing Ray Liotta In His Final Film 'Cocaine Bear'

Supreme Court Rules For Arizona Inmate In Death Penalty Case

EntertainmentGame of Throneshbo tv

‘Last Of Us’ Fan Points Out A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Starbucks Cup-Style Mistake

“Something you might want to fix,” the fan tweeted at series creator Neil Druckmann with a screenshot of the production hiccup.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

From Left: Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in Episode 6 of “The Last of Us.”
From Left: Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) in Episode 6 of “The Last of Us.”
Liane Hentscher/HBO

The Last of Us” is officially part of the HBO family.

A fan spotted a production mistake in Episode 6 as Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) travel to Jackson, Wyoming. An establishing shot shows an overhead view of the snowy terrain the duo was traveling, and one eagle-eyed viewer noticed something was off.

So, when Neil Druckmann — co-creator of “The Last of Us” video game and its adapted series — tweeted about a spoiler trending on the platform after the episode aired, the detail-oriented fan took the opportunity to point out the hiccup.

“Brilliant episode,” the fan tweeted alongside a screenshot of the scene. “Something you might want to fix and reupload, though. You can see the film crew in this shot.”

The evidence of a behind-the-scenes element making its way into the final cut of a fantasy series also infamously occurred on another popular HBO series — “Game of Thrones.”

The show’s fans went wild in 2019 when they spotted a Starbucks cup sitting on a medieval-dressed banquet table beside Emilia Clark’s Daenerys Targaryen.

The similarity of “The Last of Us” and “Game of Thrones” continuity error was certainly not lost on the fan who originally flagged the mistake to Druckmann.

They later posted another screenshot of the crew members and cleverly highlighted their presence with Starbucks coffee cups.

Although this mistake was pretty small in regards to the pantheon of pop culture gaffes, we’d urge Druckmann not to fix it because it’s fun!

Plus, wouldn’t it be way more rewarding if the show took accountability for the mistake by possibly having the grizzled Joel explain to the young Ellie that before the apocalypse people spent their well-earned resources on an expensive cup of coffee? We’d love to hear Ellie’s exploitative-filled take on that kind of absurdity.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community