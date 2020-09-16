HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You can find artists Jennifer Dahbura and Camila Rosa (left and center) at Society6. Rocio Navarro (right) has work available at Saatchi Art.

The art world is very white, and museums often feature more work from men than women. The lack of diversity has meant that lots of Latino, Latina and Latinx artists have been shut out of being seen on gallery walls.

Sept. 15 marks what is traditionally referred to as Hispanic Heritage Month, a monthlong holiday from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 that celebrates the history, culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans to the United States.

Some people in the community have started calling it “Latinx Heritage Month” in an effort to be more gender-neutral and identity-inclusive. (And if you’re confused about the difference between Hispanic, Latino and Spanish, here’s a quick guide.)

One great way to celebrate this important month is to support Latinx businesses — now and in the future. (After all, these business owners have been especially hit hard in recent months.)

“When you shop from a small business, you’re buying from a real person – someone who put their heart and soul into making something special – and making a difference in their life and livelihood,” said Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s resident trend expert.

We turned to Johnson, along with the art experts at Society6 and Saatchi Art, to see what Latinx artists they recommend everyone should know about and follow. Not only should you bookmark these artists, but you should also actually buy from them and support them, too.

“When you buy from Latino, Latina and Latinx artists, you’re helping to support their creativity and vision, which is wonderful obviously, but you’re also financially enabling them to continue their artistic practice, invest in new materials, and live life as a professional artist, which is so important,” said Jeanne Anderson, general manager of Saatchi Art.

Beyond buying art, you can also donate to the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures or El Museo Del Barrio, Anderson said.

This month, Society6 will feature four Latinx artists in its Artist Showcase, including “rising stars” like Jennifer Dahbura, an illustrator from El Salvador, and Niege Borges, a Brazilian illustrator based in Brooklyn who is a favorite of Stephanie Dixon, the brand and content director at Society6.

We asked Johnson, Anderson and Dixon about the Latinx and Hispanic artists to know and follow right now. Below, you’ll find their recommendations.