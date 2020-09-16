16 Latinx Artists To Know And Buy From

Prints, paintings and other artwork from modern Latinx artists on Etsy, Society6 and Saatchi Art.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You can find artists <a href="https://fave.co/3ml0JLD" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jennifer Dahbura</a>&nbsp;and&nbsp;<a href="https://fave.co/35Dln3A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Camila Rosa</a>&nbsp;(left and center) at Society6.&nbsp;<a href="https://fave.co/3itCN6k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Rocio Navarro</a>&nbsp;(right) has work available at Saatchi Art.
You can find artists Jennifer Dahbura and Camila Rosa (left and center) at Society6. Rocio Navarro (right) has work available at Saatchi Art.

The art world is very white, and museums often feature more work from men than women. The lack of diversity has meant that lots of Latino, Latina and Latinx artists have been shut out of being seen on gallery walls.

Sept. 15 marks what is traditionally referred to as Hispanic Heritage Month, a monthlong holiday from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 that celebrates the history, culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans to the United States.

Some people in the community have started calling it “Latinx Heritage Month” in an effort to be more gender-neutral and identity-inclusive. (And if you’re confused about the difference between Hispanic, Latino and Spanish, here’s a quick guide.)

One great way to celebrate this important month is to support Latinx businesses — now and in the future. (After all, these business owners have been especially hit hard in recent months.)

“When you shop from a small business, you’re buying from a real person – someone who put their heart and soul into making something special – and making a difference in their life and livelihood,” said Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy’s resident trend expert.

“When you shop from a small business, you’re buying from a real person – someone who put their heart and soul into making something special – and making a difference in their life and livelihood.”

- Dayna Isom Johnson, Trend Expert at Etsy

We turned to Johnson, along with the art experts at Society6 and Saatchi Art, to see what Latinx artists they recommend everyone should know about and follow. Not only should you bookmark these artists, but you should also actually buy from them and support them, too.

When you buy from Latino, Latina and Latinx artists, you’re helping to support their creativity and vision, which is wonderful obviously, but you’re also financially enabling them to continue their artistic practice, invest in new materials, and live life as a professional artist, which is so important,” said Jeanne Anderson, general manager of Saatchi Art.

Beyond buying art, you can also donate to the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures or El Museo Del Barrio, Anderson said.

This month, Society6 will feature four Latinx artists in its Artist Showcase, including “rising stars” like Jennifer Dahbura, an illustrator from El Salvador, and Niege Borges, a Brazilian illustrator based in Brooklyn who is a favorite of Stephanie Dixon, the brand and content director at Society6.

We asked Johnson, Anderson and Dixon about the Latinx and Hispanic artists to know and follow right now. Below, you’ll find their recommendations.

Take a look:

1
LenoreLenoreStudio
LenoreLenoreStudio / Etsy
Shop owner Diana Corredin is based in San Francisco, California. Corredin makes original, handwoven jewelry with colorful beads that'll stand out in anyone's ears.

Find these earrings for $52 and LenoreLenoreStudio's shop at Etsy.
2
Niege Borges
Niege Borges / Society6
Niege Borges is a Brazilian illustrator based in Brooklyn. Borges is one of the artists featured in Society6's Latinx Heritage Month showcase. Dixon describes Borges' art as "a celebration, of culture, of identity and of everyday life."

“A big part of my work is celebrating women and gender fluid people. I usually like to portray curvy bodies and to emphasize women’s strength and [sisterhood]," Borges told Society6.

Find this print starting at $33 and Borges' artwork at Society6.
3
Jaime Domínguez
Jaime Domínguez / Saatchi Art
One of the creators who's in demand at Saatchi Art is Jaime Domínguez, a minimalist artist from Mexico.

You'll find geometric lines and ombre hues in Domínguez's artwork, along with inspiration from indigenous Mexican crafts.

Find this print starting at $127 and Domínguez's artwork at Saatchi Art.
4
SolProano
SolProano / Etsy
SolProano is a metals and textile studio that's been selling on Etsy since 2009. The shop describes itself as making "jewelry and objects that feature clean lines and organic shapes." You'll find pieces like this crystal mobile here.

Find these planter pickets starting at $80 and SolProano's shop on Etsy.
5
Willian Santiago
Willian Santiago / Society6
One of the most popular artists on Society6 right now is Willian Santiago, who has been on the site since 2014.

Santiago's "fantasy-filled work is inspired by the color and life of his home country of Brazil," Dixon said.

Find this print starting at $36 and Santiago's artwork at Society6.
6
Rocio Navarro
Rocio Navarro / Saatchi Art
Rocio Navarro is one of Saatchi Art's "Rising Stars" this year, and a personal favorite of Anderson. Navarro's work will be featured in Saatchi Art's October catalog.

Navarro is from Mexico but is now based in France. Lots of Navarro's work uses oil on canvas and features portraits with plenty of bright colors.

Find this portrait for $3,800 and more of Navarro's artwork at Saatchi Art.
7
ELARBOLDECEREZO
ELARBOLDECEREZO / Etsy
This Mexico City-based shop features minimalist homeware, stationery and accessories (like a hexagonal origami pouch). The shop owner describes using "simple, honest materials" in their designs.

Check out this calendar for $22 and ELARBOLDECEREZO's shop on Etsy.
8
Jennifer Dahbura
Jennifer Dahbura / Society6
Another one of the featured artists this month at Society6, Jennifer Dahbura is an illustrator from El Salvador.

Society6 describes her work as "pulling inspiration from 15th century motifs and 1940s photographs" with "a dash of mysticism." Her art feels otherworldly.

Find this print starting at $22 and Dahbura's artwork at Society6.
9
Enrique Larios
Enrique Larios / Society6
The work of Mexican illustrator Enrique Larios features
"larger-than-life figures" that are "instantly endearing," according to Dixon.

You'll see figures embracing, zodiac signs and plants in Larios' abstract art.

Find this poster for $20 and Larios' artwork at Society6.
10
Paula Flores
Paula Flores / Saatchi Art
Paula Flores was born and raised in Tijuana, Mexico, and now lives in Vienna, Austria.

Flores' art features lots of flowers, trees and different shades of the sky. Flores' bio on Saatchi Art says she creates paintings, collages and prints with "landscapes that reveal the lessons of the cosmos through which we can learn more about ourselves."

Find this painting for $660 and Flores' artwork at Saatchi Art.
11
tallerjaguarazul
tallerjaguarazul / Etsy
Shop owner Isa Medina says tallerjaguarazul is inspired by nature, with pieces made in Tijuana, Mexico. The shop features colorful clothes in shades like mustard and terracotta, along with home decor like planters and paintings.

Check out this painting for $85 and the rest of tallerjaguarazul's shop on Etsy.
12
Camila Rosa
Camila Rosa / Society6
Camila Rosa is a Brazilian illustrator and artist "whose expressive, often political work feels so timely and powerful," Dixon said.

Rosa's art focuses on feminism, especially with themes like equality, resilience and "education for liberation."

Find this canvas print starting at $125 and Rosa's artwork at Society6.
13
Yanin Ruibal
Yanin Ruibal / Saatchi Art
Yanin Ruibal is another one of Saatchi Art's "Rising Stars" this year. Based in Mexico City, she creates illustrations and paintings.

Ruibal's surrealist work features subjects like a woman with a shark coming out of her chest and a cactus popping out from a wrist.

Find this painting for $1,060 and Ruibal's artwork at Saatchi Art.
14
Charlie Orellana
Charlie Orellana / Society6
Charlie Orellana, who goes by Aephicles in his work, is a digital artist from Guatemala. Orellana is one of Society's featured artists for Latinx Heritage Month.

This scenery of Guatemala "is my major source of inspiration and connection to the universe," Orellana told Society6.

Orellana's collages feature everything from graphic '60s designs to women walking on clouds.

Find this framed art print starting at $48 and Orellana's artwork at Society6.
15
Francisco Palomares
Francisco Palomares / Saatchi
Francisco Palomares is also part of Saatchi Art's 2020 "Rising Stars" list and is from Los Angeles.

The city serves as inspiration in his work, which is described as showing "what it truly means to work, live, and play in the City of LA."

Find this print starting at $43 and Palomares' artwork at Saatchi Art.
16
Daniel Rodriguez
Daniel Rodriguez / Society6
Daniel Rodriguez is a photographer from El Paso, Texas. The fourth featured artist for Latinx Heritage Month, Rodriguez told Society6 that he explores topics like masculinity, gender norms and identity.

One of Rodriguez's series features Lotería cards popping out of landscapes like graveyards and rose bushes. The backgrounds on these prints are actually from his hometown.

Find this print starting at $20 and Rodriguez's artwork at Society6.
Society and CultureshoppableWomenParentsshopping