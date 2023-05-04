What's Hot

Churchill Downs Investigating 4 Horse Deaths Ahead Of Kentucky Derby

Here’s What Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation Looked Like In 1953

Drew Barrymore Shows Solidarity With Writers Strike By Withdrawing As Host Of MTV Awards

Prince William Pours A Pint, Meets Public Before King Charles' Coronation

Hollywood Reporter Tests Whether ChatGPT Can Write Funny ‘30 Rock’ Scene

Adopted And Donor-Conceived Kids Deserve The Truth. They Don’t Always Get It.

These Laws Aren’t Popular – But The GOP Is Set On Passing Them

Nearly 500 Pounds Of Pasta Mysteriously Dumped In New Jersey Woods

Autopsy Confirms Tyre Nichols Died From Blunt Force Trauma

Dianne Feinstein Defends Absence, Does Not Say When She'll Return To Senate

Former UC Davis Student Arrested In 3 Stabbings

My Mom Would've Been Thrilled To Know I Was Queer. Instead, I Stayed Closeted For 25 Years.

EntertainmentSexlaura bushjenna bush hager

Laura Bush's Wedding Night Sex Talk With Daughter Jenna Sounds So Awkward

The former first lady apparently made some very outdated remarks ahead of Jenna Bush Hager's big day in 2008.
Kelby Vera

Senior Reporter

Former first lady Laura Bush’s traditional views apparently made for an uncomfortable moment ahead of daughter Jenna Bush Hager’s wedding day.

On Thursday’s episode of “Today,” Bush Hager ventured into TMI territory by recounting a conversation she had with her mom and her sister, Barbara Pierce Bush, the night before her nuptials with Henry Chase Hager in 2008.

At a pre-ceremony sleepover, the wife of then-Republican President George W. Bush just couldn’t hide her old-fashioned mindset, according to the morning show host.

First lady Laura Bush, center, with daughters Barbara Pierce Bush, left, and Jenna Bush, right, on Jan. 28, 2008, in Washington.
First lady Laura Bush, center, with daughters Barbara Pierce Bush, left, and Jenna Bush, right, on Jan. 28, 2008, in Washington.
via Associated Press

“My mom came in [singing]: ‘You’re getting married! Let’s go change the sheets!’” Bush Hager recalled.

The outmoded allusion to wedding night virginity had her daughters screaming.

“Barbara goes: ‘Eww gross, Mom! This isn’t ‘The Other Boleyn Girl’!” Bush Hager remembered, referring to the 2008 film about sisters battling for 16th-century monarch Henry VIII’s love.

Whatever came next was too cringe-inducing for the TV personality to reveal.

“I won’t even say what she said after that,” Bush Hager laughed.

Though the NBC host may not have wanted to dwell on her mom’s comments, the star has always shown a sense of humor about her sex life.

Last month, she joked on “Today” about the challenge of trying “save” her virginity when she was a teen.

Bush Hager giggled at the time as she told guest Amy Poehler, “I was just worried in ninth grade that I wouldn’t have the wherewithal to hold it, you know?”

Go To Homepage
Kelby Vera - Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter

Popular in the Community