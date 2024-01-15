Lauren Boebert’s Hot Take On The Cold Weather Goes Embarrassingly Awry

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) received a science lesson on social media after she took a page out of the conservative winter playbook and conflated weather with climate change.
Amid extreme winter weather across most of the U.S., Boebert on Sunday posted on X, formerly Twitter:
“You’ve got to appreciate the irony of climate protestors trudging through a foot of snow and -30 degree wind chills to yell about how the planet is warming.”
“They just don’t see it, do they?” she added.
Critics mocked Boebert’s incorrect understanding of climate change.
Some people say “weather is what you get” and “climate is what you expect.” In a nutshell, “weather” refers to the more local changes in the climate we see around us, on short timescales from minutes to hours to days to weeks. Examples are familiar – rain, snow, clouds, winds, storms, heat waves and floods. “Climate” refers to longer-term averages (they may be regional or global), and can be thought of as the weather averaged over several seasons, years or decades. Climate change is harder for us to get a sense of because the timescales involved are much longer, and the impact of climate changes can be less immediate.
Critics spelled out the difference to Boebert: