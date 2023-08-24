Lawrence O’Donnell Has Bold Prediction About Trump's 'Greatest Humiliation'

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said Thursday will bring the “most humiliating” moment of Donald Trump’s entire life.
That’s when the former president is expected to surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia, where he will be booked and photographed after being charged in a wide-ranging election interference case.
O’Donnell predicted that Trump’s mug shot may be on the front page of every newspaper in the world by Friday.
And that’s only the beginning.
O’Donnell said:
“Donald Trump’s mug shot will be in history books. It will become the most widely seen single photograph of Donald Trump’s entire life, possibly the most widely seen photograph of any American president in history. It will be the photograph that defines his life and his presidency for hundreds of years.”
The image, he added, “will be the greatest humiliation Donald Trump has suffered in the 77 years of his relentlessly humiliating life.”
