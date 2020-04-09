HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost These Le Creuset pieces are perfect for any culinary adventure.

Now that everyone suddenly seems to be into baking and posting all about their kitchen mishaps and triumphs, you might inspired to up the ante in your own kitchen.

The brand’s about as legendary as it gets. And, as with most legendary brands, Le Creuset’s pots, pans and Dutch ovens are also known for being pretty pricey.

Le Creuset’s own sale is probably your best bet, since you get free shipping on all orders and there’s more of a variety of the cult-favorite pots, pans and dishes.

Of course, we had to see what’s on sale at Le Creuset for ourselves. We found some of the best-selling and top-rated pieces that’ll work for almost any kitchen, from a casserole dish for dining in to a tarte tatin dish for when you’re craving something sweet.