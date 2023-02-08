LeBron James' Sons Have The Best Reaction To Their Dad Making NBA History

LeBron James’ sons had the sweetest reaction as they witnessed their dad make NBA history Tuesday.

Videos captured LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., 18, and Bryce James, 15, seated courtside during a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder when the basketball legend broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career record of 38,387 points. LeBron James ended the night with 38,390 points.

The teens can be seen recording the stunning moment with their phones before rising to their feet to celebrate.

Bronny and Bryce react to LeBron breaking the all-time NBA scoring record ❤️#ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/JSGvepCxvr — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

A separate video, posted by sports journalist Rachel Nichols, shows James in a locker room asking his sons — who are each making waves in high school basketball — if they will try to break his record.

The older of the pair responds that he and Bryce will be No. 2 and 3 on the scoring list.

James also received a video tribute from his family in honor of his history-making night. Wife Savannah James said that she was “so proud” of the NBA star.

“I know how hard you work. I know that this was not something that you set out to do, but you’ve done it,” she said. “And you should congratulate yourself. You should celebrate yourself. You deserve all the flowers. You deserve all the respect.”

The couple’s daughter, 8-year-old Zhuri, shared a touching message of her own.