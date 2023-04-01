LeBron James Burns Elon Musk’s Twitter Scheme With Slam Dunk Of A Tweet

LeBron James isn’t playing ball with Twitter’s new paid verification system.

On Friday, the NBA’s all-time top scorer revealed he won’t pay $8 a month for a blue checkmark that verifies his identity next to his name.

“Welp guess my blue check will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5,” wrote the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

Blue check marks used to be available to some individuals for free as part of the social media platform’s efforts to combat impersonators and misinformation.

But Twitter’s billionaire owner Elon Musk last month announced the checks for individual people would vanish from previously verified accounts on Apr. 1, Saturday.

James’ tweet went viral, prompting some users to suggest the growing backlash to the paid system could see Musk nix it and declare it was an April Fool’s gag all along.

What an absolutely incredible failure by El*n M*sk and Twitter. You had some of the biggest celebrities in the world creating content FOR FREE, and are pissing it away because you wanted them to pay you $96 a year. And if they leave, you'll get nothing. https://t.co/yUpKbceX24 — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@rothschildmd) April 1, 2023

When you lose the president and LeBron in the same day, it's a bad day. Elon's scheme is not going to work. He has badly damaged Twitter and diminished its value greatly. Many of us will ride this out hoping for a reversal but right now, seatbelt buckled, crash position assumed. https://t.co/ayW1YLoLE0 — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 31, 2023

53 million followers. Elon is driving away some important people. https://t.co/wEC6lJUfeA — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) March 31, 2023

after this LeBron tweet there is at least a 50/50 shot he calls the whole thing off and pretends it was an April Fool's prank https://t.co/s8E9qpE8MZ — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) April 1, 2023

“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander this week vowed to quit the platform once his checkmark goes, writing “without it, anyone can allege to be me. So, if I lose that check know I will leave this platform. Anyone appearing with it = an imposter. I tell you this while I’m still official.”

Monica Lewinsky, meanwhile, asked: “What universe is this fair to people who can suffer consequences for being impersonated? a lie travels half way around the world before truth even gets out the door.”