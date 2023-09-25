LOADING ERROR LOADING

It seems Leonardo DiCaprio is giving women with a fully developed prefrontal cortex a whirl.

The “Killers of the Flower Moon” star is reportedly dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, according to Page Six.

Ceretti is not to be confused with the “You” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor” star, Victoria Pedretti, however. Victoria Pedretti, who is 28, may be a bit too mature for DiCaprio’s tastes.

Vittoria Ceretti, DiCaprio’s purported new flame, is 25 years old.

And although some may think that’s still a bit young for the 48-year-old Oscar winner, DiCaprio does have a reputation for dumping most of his girlfriends when they turn 25. So, we suppose, DiCaprio’s reported romance with Ceretti is slightly less *eye roll* inducing.

Anonymous sources told Page Six that DiCaprio and Ceretti have also been partaking in very adult outings as well — like getting ice cream and grinding on dance floors in Ibiza, Spain. But high school dates and foreplay isn’t the only thing these two are up to, according to the sources who gabbed to Page Six.

Vittoria Ceretti walks the runway at the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on Sept. 20 in Milan, Italy. Pietro D'Aprano via Getty Images

Apparently the new couple is also “enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” which we’re hoping means they’re engaging in conversation and that quote isn’t just a double entendre.

Yet, despite Ceretti being a year older than most of DiCaprio’s girlfriends, people on X, formerly Twitter, still had jokes about the romance because, c’mon, DiCaprio’s dating history is basically a meme at this point.

So, if you think an older man dating a woman who is nearly half his age is a bit ick, scroll on down and indulge in the hate.

Leonardo DiCaprio on her 26th birthday pic.twitter.com/6JLScf2j4C — 𝕶𝖍𝖞 ☄︎ (@xkhyamix) September 22, 2023

My eyes saw VICTORIA PEDRETTI and I almost had a fucking heart attack https://t.co/BRMjwpptgv — briana🧚🏻♀️ (@harrystylesdyke) September 22, 2023

terrible day for dyslexic victoria pedretti fans https://t.co/JU8qCAoX2B — nicole (@abstractgays) September 23, 2023

Am I trippin ? Don’t she kinda look like young Leo Lmao — 𝐒𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐚🕊️❥𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖓✰ᵇᵘⁿⁿʸ✰ (@Suvarna_17) September 23, 2023

I know this seems gross but I did the math and don’t worry, she was conceived three months *before* TITANIC hit theaters. https://t.co/RsrI7S1rhP — V (iewerAnon) (@ViewerAnon) September 23, 2023

Bro saw all the tweets about him breaking up with women after they turn 25 now he tryna prove us wrong 😭😭 https://t.co/Bv9H5hWDGi — 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘇𝘆’😵💫 (@OvOBrezzzy) September 23, 2023

inflation has him increasing his age range by 1 pic.twitter.com/Vn2hgd2XRM — viviana (fan) (@repmiIas) September 22, 2023

Dating an older woman for once — burlington throat factory | fitnessgayz (@fitnessgayz) September 23, 2023

Romantic drama where Leo is dating 25 year old falls madly in love but is tormented by the fact that he must end the relationship in 365 days. https://t.co/cBcPaVY9U5 — HellCatMaddy (@Madmaddingcrowd) September 23, 2023

leonardo dicaprio dating a 25 year old is a really good pr stunt — ira (@Whooaaitsira) September 23, 2023