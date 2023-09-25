It seems Leonardo DiCaprio is giving women with a fully developed prefrontal cortex a whirl.
The “Killers of the Flower Moon” star is reportedly dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, according to Page Six.
Ceretti is not to be confused with the “You” and “The Haunting of Bly Manor” star, Victoria Pedretti, however. Victoria Pedretti, who is 28, may be a bit too mature for DiCaprio’s tastes.
Vittoria Ceretti, DiCaprio’s purported new flame, is 25 years old.
And although some may think that’s still a bit young for the 48-year-old Oscar winner, DiCaprio does have a reputation for dumping most of his girlfriends when they turn 25. So, we suppose, DiCaprio’s reported romance with Ceretti is slightly less *eye roll* inducing.
Anonymous sources told Page Six that DiCaprio and Ceretti have also been partaking in very adult outings as well — like getting ice cream and grinding on dance floors in Ibiza, Spain. But high school dates and foreplay isn’t the only thing these two are up to, according to the sources who gabbed to Page Six.
Apparently the new couple is also “enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” which we’re hoping means they’re engaging in conversation and that quote isn’t just a double entendre.
Yet, despite Ceretti being a year older than most of DiCaprio’s girlfriends, people on X, formerly Twitter, still had jokes about the romance because, c’mon, DiCaprio’s dating history is basically a meme at this point.
So, if you think an older man dating a woman who is nearly half his age is a bit ick, scroll on down and indulge in the hate.