Of Course, Lifetime Is Already Doing A College Admissions Scandal Movie

The college admissions bribery scandal is already getting the Lifetime treatment in a series of new projects that the cable network announced on Tuesday.

The Lifetime movie — temporarily titled just “College Admissions Scandal” — is set to air as soon as this fall, according to Rob Sharenow, president of Lifetime’s parent company A&E Networks.

The movie is among a slew of projects that network executives announced at a presentation for the Television Critics Association.

Lifetime also revealed that it has commissioned a documentary called “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein,” chronicling the revelations that the Manhattan money manager allegedly preyed on and sexually abused dozens of girls, some as young as 14.

Epstein was charged earlier this month, following investigative reporting from the Miami Herald that reexamined previous allegations and identified as many as 80 women whom he allegedly abused.

In addition, the team behind “Surviving R. Kelly” is working on a four-hour follow-up special to the January documentary series, a searing examination of the serial sexual abuse claims against the R&B singer.

“Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath” will examine the many developments since the series aired in January, including interviews with more women who have come forward with allegations. The Emmy-nominated series led to renewed scrutiny on the decades of allegations against Kelly, who now faces new federal and state charges and is currently in jail without bond.

Lifetime’s college admissions movie is one of several forthcoming Hollywood dramatizations of the saga. The network did not announce details such as casting, but in a statement it said that the movie would focus on “two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college,” and “must face the consequences of their crimes and the loss of trust and respect from their families.”

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among the scores of wealthy parents indicted in the scandal. It’s unclear who among the parents the movie will feature as its main characters.