Lily Allen Explains Why Her Dad Called The Police When She Lost Her Virginity

Lily Allen attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 premiere in 2022. Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

Lily Allen’s dad was clearly feeling the fear.

In a recent appearance on Alan Carr’s “Life’s a Beach” podcast, the “Smile” singer shared a pretty bonkers story about losing her virginity, and it involved a full-on family freakout.

About 11 minutes into the episode, Carr asked Allen if she had ever had a “holiday romance,” and the British singer decided to channel an early-2000s version of herself with a TMI response.

“I lost my virginity to a guy called Fernando in Brazil when I was about 12,” Allen said, adding with a laugh that she was “joking” ― apparently about her age, though HuffPost has reached out to her representative to clarify.

“Never spoke to him again,” she continued.

Allen went on to explain it was during a family vacation with her dad, British actor Keith Allen, and her brother, “Game of Thrones” alum Alfie Allen.

Lily Allen and Keith Allen at the Brit Awards 2007. Antony Jones/Justin Goff via Getty Images

“I actually went missing,” Allen said before really digging into her story.

“I went to his hotel room … and obviously I didn’t come back to my room, and I sort of slept in the next morning,” Allen said. “And I woke up the next day and there were police all over the hotel.”

After bursting into laughter, she continued:

“They were literally combing the beach and they had T-shirts, like, ‘Is this what she was wearing?’ People thought I drowned, and I didn’t have the heart to be like, ‘No, I was just losing my virginity.’”

“It was a little bit traumatic,” Allen confessed. “I didn’t have sex for a little while after that.”

Nowadays, Allen lives a “pretty leisurely” life in New York. She’s now sober, a mother to two daughters — Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 10 — and has been married to “Stranger Things” star David Harbour since 2020.

Earlier this year, the couple showed off their Brooklyn townhouse for a video published by Architectural Digest that went viral, thanks to their decision to put carpet in their bathroom.

Allen has also started acting, and is currently starring in a West End revival of “The Pillowman,” a 2003 play by “Banshees of Inisherin” writer and director Martin McDonagh, per The New York Times. Her role as Katurian in the play has even earned her an Olivier Awards nomination — which is Britain’s equivalent to the Tonys.

Allen told Carr during her podcast appearance that she almost didn’t take the role and that Harbour had to convince her to do it.

Because she currently lives in New York City with her kids and Harbour, she said, when “someone called” to ask her to be in the play in London, she didn’t take it very seriously.

“I was like, ‘Mmm, no. I don’t act, and I also just moved to New York, so thank you, but no.’”