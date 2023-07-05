Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Delivers The Brutal Truth To Lindsey Graham

“I don’t think humiliation is a strong enough word,” McCaskill said on Wednesday’s “Morning Joe” while discussing Graham’s rally appearance in South Carolina on Saturday.

But “the humiliation here is not what the crowd did, it’s what Donald Trump did,” added the former senator, a political analyst for MSNBC and NBC.

Trump treated Graham “like he was a piece of dirt under his shoe,” said McCaskill.

Trump: You can make mistakes on occasion. Even Lindsey down here, Senator Lindsey Graham.



Crowd: boo



Trump: I know it's half and half. But when I need some of those liberal votes, he’s always there to help me. pic.twitter.com/yloBbhSOMo — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2023

Graham initially criticized Trump before the 2016 election, but went on to become one of his biggest defenders. However, he rejected Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and the 2024 candidate’s supporters reportedly chanted “traitor” at him at the recent rally. Trump said he loved Graham, then added, “It’s half and half.”

McCaskill sent a direct message to Graham during her TV appearance.

“Lindsey, it’s not working,” she said. “You cannot put aside your convictions and your character to support this man. It will not work.”

“So, Lindsey, find yourself in this moment. Use this as a teaching moment,” McCaskill added.” You need to be Lindsey, not some embarrassing sycophant that is attached yourself like a leech to the side of this man, I would say to the backside of this man.”

It’s “just beyond sad and depressing,” she said.