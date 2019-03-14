Lindsey Graham: Investigate Clinton’s Emails Before Releasing Mueller Report

The House bill passed without a single no vote, but it is a nonbinding resolution to make the Mueller report public, according to the Daily Beast.

When the House’s resolution reached the Senate, Graham blocked it, saying that there first needs to be a special counsel appointed to investigate “the abuses, potentially, by the Department of Justice and the FBI regarding the Clinton email investigation.”

“Was there two systems of justice in 2016? One for the Democratic candidate and one for the Republican candidate?” Graham asked on the Senate floor, according to Mediaite.

He added, “If the shoe were on the other foot… all hell would pay.”

However, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N,Y.) disagreed with Graham, saying that the demand “appears to be a pretext for blocking this very simple, noncontroversial resolution.”

He added: “I have absolutely no idea why a member of this body would object to this basic level of transparency, whatever their concern on other issues.”

Schumer said there was no good reason that the special counsel’s report should not be made public.

“The American people are overwhelmingly for the report being made public. They have a right to see it. No one should stand in the way of that,” Schumer said on the Senate floor, according to The Hill.

The demand is familiar ground for Graham, who told Fox News in December he wanted a special counsel to investigate “all things” related to Clinton.