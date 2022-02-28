Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino present Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series onstage during the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27 in Santa Monica, California. Rich Fury via Getty Images

It turns out you don’t need to be a weather girl on the highest-rated five o’clock news show in Tucson to have a successful reunion.

Actors Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino showed up to present the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance for an Ensemble in a Comedy Series Sunday night in outfits that were instantly recognizable as an homage to their characters in 1997’s “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.”

“You look cute,” Sorvino, wearing a bright blue suit, said to Kudrow, who was donning a bubblegum pink outfit.

“I know, thanks, so do you,” Kudrow responded. “Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked at an awards show?”

“Oh, totally,” Sorvino confirmed. “I just realized this: We’re wearing great ensembles while presenting to great ensembles.”

“You are so right. You are so right!” Kudrow said, before adding, “And you knew ‘ensemble’ had two meanings, OK, you’re a genius.”

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino present Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series onstage during the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 27 in Santa Monica, California. Rich Fury via Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino at party in a scene from the film "Romy And Michele's High School Reunion." Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Sorvino completed the ’90s film throwback by pulling out Post-It notes (I wonder who suggested making them yellow?) before announcing the category’s nominees.

The two then handed the comedy baton to the cast of “Ted Lasso,” which won the category.

Ahead of the show, Sorvino spoke to People on the red carpet about presenting with her former co-star.

“I just love seeing her, whenever we do get to see each other,” she said.