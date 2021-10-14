Anti-Mask Alaska State Senator Gets COVID-19, Touts Unproven Treatments

Reinbold has been a vocal opponent to COVID-19 mitigation measures and was slammed by the state’s Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy in February for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the state’s virus response.

She was barred from flying with Alaska Airlines in April after she refused to comply with its mask policy. She had previously complained about the airline on Facebook, saying it was “part of mask tyranny.”

Last month, she asked to be excused from legislative sessions until next year, saying she can’t travel to the state capital since she was banned from flying with the only airline that has flights there from her district.