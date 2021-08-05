Louisiana A.G. Encourages Employees To Undermine COVID Restrictions

“I believe that Christians are called to communicate God’s words and message of love to the world. See Luke 9:2,” the letter adds in an introductory section that quotes exclusively Christian scripture.

The letter requesting a philosophical exemption, meanwhile, asserts parents have legal cover under a federal law that requires school districts to accommodate students with learning disabilities.

Landry doesn’t explain how that law is relevant to face masks. Nevertheless, he encourages parents to invoke it while claiming mask mandates threaten their child’s “mental and emotional health by hindering his verbal and nonverbal communication with classmates.”