The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Love Is Blind'

Rob Lowe's new father-son comedy and a Nickelodeon superhero series are also trending on the streaming service.

For the second consecutive week, “The Night Agent” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The political thriller is an adaptation of Matthew Quirk’s 2019 novel about an FBI agent who finds himself embroiled in a dark government conspiracy. “The Night Agent” premiered on March 23 and has received mixed reviews thus far.

Also for the second week in a row, “Love Is Blind” is the second most popular show on the ranking. Now on its fourth season, the experimental dating show introduces singles to each other in “pods” where they talk without ever seeing each other.

"Love Is Blind" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Love Is Blind" on Netflix.

Another interesting show that’s trending at the moment is the new workplace comedy “Unstable,” in which Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe play a father-son duo. The series, which was created by the Lowes, premiered on March 30 and also features Fred Armisen and Sian Clifford.

The only title in the ranking that wasn’t produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix is the Nickelodeon series “Henry Danger.” The family-friendly comedy follows a teenage boy who has a secret job as a superhero sidekick.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Henry Danger”

9. “Who Were We Running From?” (Netflix)

8. “You” (Netflix)

7. “Shadow and Bone” (Netflix)

6. “Wellmania” (Netflix)

5. “Unseen” (Netflix)

4. “Unstable” (Netflix)

3. “Emergency: NYC” (Netflix)

2. “Love Is Blind” (Netflix)

1. “The Night Agent” (Netflix)

