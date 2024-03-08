ShoppingFashionStyleaccessories

30 Affordable Products That Give Off Unexpectedly Luxe Vibes

We're going bougie on a budget.
Amber Usher
Press-on nails and pebbled glass mugs
Press-on nails and pebbled glass mugs

Popular items from this list:

A set of French tip press-on nails

A set of stunning vintage-looking glass coffee mugs

A pair of stylish teardrop earrings

1
A layered necklace set that can instantly elevate your outfit
Promising review: "I love the way these layering necklaces look! I haven’t taken them off since I received them and they look brand new still. I’ve worn them in the shower, pools, and beach and they are still perfect." — Allison Kwong
$15.99 at Amazon
2
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment
According to reviewers, this mask works on fine hair, curly hair, and type 4 hair.

Promising review: "Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!! I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use. Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BB
$6.74 at Amazon
3
An antique decorative mirror tray
Promising review: "I’ve been on the hunt for a vanity tray, but they’re all so pricy. Not going to lie, when I saw this I was like, 'No way this is going to be that nice for that price.' I can let you know I happily was surprised! It’s perfect! I want every color now!" — xxitsjess69
$11.99+ at Amazon
4
A pair of stylish teardrop earrings
Available in 11 colors, two-packs, and a extra large size.

Promising review: "These are AMAZING! I highly recommend them. They look so luxurious and expensive. I've gotten a lot of compliments on them already. 10/10!" — Hayley Ghormley
$9.99+ at Amazon
5
A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds with a whopping 236,000+ 5-star ratings
With the charging case, you'll get 45 total hours of playtime! The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so you can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so you can chat on the phone.

Promising review: "These are the fourth pair of these I have purchased because my teenagers end up loving them and I give mine to them. The quality is better than those coveted AirPods. Every person that I have try them ends up buying a pair. I HIGHLY recommend." — Aprile Wood
$24.99+ at Amazon
6
A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer
Promising review: "This eye primer is amazing!!! I have super oily eyelids and was getting to the point that I would rarely bother with eyeshadow because even with expensive primers it would be smudged and creased within an hour. So glad I don't need to shell out for Urban Decay or Mac Paint Pot anymore; they don't hold a candle to this and it's so much cheaper." — Chloe
$13.99 at Amazon
7
A marble board wire cheese cutter elegantly serving as both decor and a full-fledged kitchen tool
Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action.

Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." — Jessica
$16.33 at Amazon
8
A sleek time-marked water bottle to help you stay on track with your hydration
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
$16.99+ at Amazon
9
Velvet blackout curtains for a simple yet effective way to upgrade your home's look and feel
Available in five lengths, 19 colors, and with grommets or rod pockets.

Promising review: "These curtains are beautiful! They’re even more beautiful in person. Love the velvet touch, plus the emerald color looks so elegant. Before you hang them, I would advice you steam them to get the wrinkles out. I can’t wait to get another color! You’ll be happy with your purchase." — Alex
$36.99+ at Amazon
10
An adorable chunky knit bag
Reviewers love this bag but warn that you shouldn't put anything too tiny in it, because it isn't lined on the inside. It’s available in two sizes and 21 colors.

Promising review: "I received endless compliments on this bag! So very unique and well crafted! The stitches are very well done and nothing falls out. The bag is secure and is the perfect size to fit your keys, phone, wallet, and lip gloss. I feel it is an all seasons bag, meaning you can carry it anytime of the year and feel secure." — Dierra Wilson
$16.99–$19.99 at Amazon
11
An elegant set of square wineglasses
Promising review: "We've had four of these glasses for over six months now and finally just added four more to our collection. These glasses are SO CHIC and are very similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel but are MUCH more durable. Unlike the C&B glasses, you can cheers without feeling like the glasses will break. In fact, they've tipped over in the sink a few times and are still intact. They dry beautifully, sparkle after the dishwasher and we get so many compliments on them. I love them!" — Katie B
$38.98 at Amazon
12
A pair of sleek motion-sensor cabinet lights to instantly brighten up your kitchen
Promising review: "I loved having these excellent magnetic attachments so I can move them around and turn them on to charge them and it has a high-end look. Battery life is also excellent and sticks to any metal surface. Definitely one of the best purchases I have ever made." — Luis R
$29.99 at Amazon
13
A captivating, cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes. This candle is available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents.

Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you.The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent." — Melissa I.
$19.95+ at Amazon
14
Battery-powered picture lights
Promising review: "We have a 160-year-old home with 12-foot plaster ceilings! These lights were great because we didn’t have to tear up walls to run wiring and also because they are powerful enough to illuminate the whole length of the wall. Very aesthetic! Highly recommend!" — Ameila Von
$28.99 at Amazon
15
A pair of platform slippers reviewers say are giving the Ugg Tazz a run for their money
Reviewers also recommend going up a half size if you want to wear socks with your shoes. They’re available in women's sizes 5–10 and in three colors.

Promising review: "These are so cute and perfect! They are comfortable and true to size! My expectations were beyond met! I have been sharing the link to these to so many people already!!!! I have returned my Tazz Uggs (not true to size and expensive) and will buy more of these instead!" — Lineth L.
$37.98+ at Amazon
16
A popular checkerboard throw blanket giving Barefoot Dreams cozy vibes
It’s available in seven colors and four sizes.

Promising review: "This blanket beats others because it is softer (a buttery and fluffy feeling), it is long enough for a 5'10" tall person, it is not too light and not too heavy (works year-round in Virginia), and it has a stretch to the material that I haven’t experienced with other soft blankets. The design is just so-so, but the colors are nice, and the price is right. If they updated the designs with more colors, patterns, then these would be absolutely perfect. I like this as much as my much more expensive Barefoot Dreams blanket and Williams Sonoma faux-fur blanket." — JH
$21.99+ at Amazon
17
Quadrostyle / Etsy
A roll of vinyl tile stickers sure to brighten up your home
These are available to cover up old tiled floors in units or as complete floor panels. They come in multiple sizes and packs, and two types.

Quadrostyle is a woman-founded brand from Aussie designer Gabrielle Morabia. With operations based in Bali and an HQ in the south of France, Quadrostyle embraces all corners of the globe and takes inspiration from the traditional tiles found in the Mediterranean, Latin America, and Scandinavia.

Promising review: "These have transformed my rented house! They are so easy to apply — literally just peel and stick, and you can adjust them if need be as you're sticking them on. They look so lovely and brighten up the kitchen, making it feel modern and fresh. Will definitely be thinking of how else to use them in other parts of the house!" — Victoria Philpott
$4.50+ at Etsy
18
A set of French tip press-on nails
They’re available in 14 sizes/styles.

Promising review: "They are amazing! I buffed out my nails, cleaned up the cuticle, cleaned them with an alcohol pad and then applied the nails. I used them with the beginner’s solid glue by the brand and cured it and then applied a top coat and cured. They literally look so good in person!! I just ordered the XS almond ones and will try those next. They feel very sturdy!" — Andrea Romero
$29+ at Amazon
19
A bunch of silk tulips
Promising review: "They look so real, and I get a ton of compliments on them. Everyone always thinks my husband surprised me with tulips (my favorite flower) and are shocked to learn these are not real. I have several of them throughout my house, and plan to buy more because they are great!" — Abbey S.
$19.99 at Amazon
20
A set of stunning vintage-looking glass coffee mugs
Promising review: "I bought some of these for my mom as a gift and liked them so much when I saw her unbox them that I ended up buying two sets for myself too. Love the designs on the side and that they are stackable, so I don't have to worry about them slip-sliding in the cabinet. They are great for coffees, ice cream, puddings, etc. Everyone who sees them when I bring them out ends up complimenting them. They feel substantial without feeling clunky. Will continue to give as gifts." — Kathleen
$20.99+ at Amazon
21
A eucalyptus bundle you can hang in your shower to infuse your bathroom with spa-like energy
Eucalyptus Blooms is a Charlotte, North Carolina–based small business that sells eucalyptus bundles as well as lavender!

Promising review: "It took a while to ship, but it was worth the wait. It looks fantastic in my shower and smells great, too. It makes an everyday part of my routine feel luxurious! PS: I saw this item posted on BuzzFeed, which is what inspired me to buy. 10/10 would recommend!" — Breanna D.
$13.49+ at Etsy
22
A set of amber soap dispensers
Promising review: "These are amazing soap dispensers. The amber glass is sturdy and strong, and the pump works great. They're easy to fill and they look so good on your bathroom or kitchen countertop. Highly recommend!" — Emily
$14.99 at Amazon
23
A set of two velvet throw pillow covers available in dozens of shades
These are just pillow covers, so don't forget the pillow inserts, if you need them. Tip: For optimal fluffiness, pick inserts that are 2 inches larger than your covers.

Promising review: "I love these pillowcases! They are way nicer than I expected for the price. They are soft, wash well, and look more expensive than the price. I’m super happy with my purchase. I was kinda iffy on buying them, but I went ahead and did it because I knew I could return them if I didn’t like them, but I was actually pleasantly surprised." — Amanda
$13.99 at Amazon
24
Some cabinet pulls that one of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to upgrade the look of your home
Just a note that some reviewers recommend getting your own screws instead of using the ones included.

Promising review: "These are fabulous, and totally changed the look of my kitchen! The price was also great too, as I needed 35, and had to buy to lots, one 25 and one 10, and the total was around $80 for all of them. Which equals out to less than $2 apiece. You can't buy ones of this quality for that price locally. These are heavy and easy to install." — Debbie Sterrett
$19.97+ at Amazon
25
An LED light strip to add to your vanity
Promising review: "It looks beautiful on my new vanity! The brightness is incredible, and I love the dimmer feature. To line my mirror, I used about half the roll, and I wish it came with another plug/dimmer for the second half! I’ll definitely be ordering them. The light is strong, and shows you ALL imperfections (which I guess is the point, but wow, surprise!!). I am now hooked, and I'm telling my husband all the things in our home that HAVE to be lined with lights!" — Jenni P.
$9.99 at Amazon
26
An under-cabinet wineglass rack because free cabinet space = room for more bottles of wine
Promising review: "I really like this wine rack! I needed a nice, space-saving solution for wineglasses that are too tall to go in my glass cabinet, and this rack fits the bill. It was simple to install and looks great. Good buy!" — Cycle Mom
$19.93 at Amazon
27
A set of negative-space vases
Promising review: "These are much better quality than I expected. The vases are very sturdy as well as the glass vases that come with them. I'm thinking of buying more." — Amazon Customer
$21.96 at Amazon
28
A cute set of glass coffee syrup dispensers
Each set also comes with a prefixed label set and a funnel.

Promising review: "I absolutely love the look of these dispensers on my kitchen counter. These dispensers have an expensive feel and look. Added so much class to my countertop and blended perfectly with the current decor and items on the counter. The only change I would make is maybe adding an outline for where the perfect placement of the label should be on the jar. You really want them to be even and at the same height, but once they are on they are on. I would still recommend this purchase to anyone! 10 out of 10. Gorgeous! These are stunning and I am in love." — Kevin
$18.99+ at Amazon
29
1801 & Co / Etsy
A blank acrylic dry-erase board
1801 & Co. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs, and more.

Promising review: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space. I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT. The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." — Dawn Powell
$13.46+ at Amazon
30
A set of garage magnets to instantly up the curb appeal of your house
And you can easily take them off if you move! Plus, if you really want to complete the look, you can also add some magnetic windows to the top (like the picture above shows).

Promising review: "These faux windows are an ingenious upgrade product that added value and style to my home without breaking the bank! With an installation that takes about 30–50 seconds, I instantly improved my home's curb appeal without having to spend thousands on new garage doors. I did not cut any of the panels, but the templates included for cutting custom shapes were easy to use and understand. So far, through two harsh Minnesota winters, they have stayed right in place. I'm very happy with my purchase and would recommend these to anybody looking for a face-lift for their property." — martymar
$10.99+ at Amazon

