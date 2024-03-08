30 Affordable Products That Give Off Unexpectedly Luxe Vibes

Popular items from this list:
A set of French tip press-on nails
A set of stunning vintage-looking glass coffee mugs
A pair of stylish teardrop earrings
1
A layered necklace set that can instantly elevate your outfit
2
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment
3
An antique decorative mirror tray
4
5
A set of wireless Bluetooth earbuds with a whopping 236,000+ 5-star ratings
6
A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer
7
A marble board wire cheese cutter elegantly serving as both decor and a full-fledged kitchen tool
8
A sleek time-marked water bottle to help you stay on track with your hydration
9
Velvet blackout curtains for a simple yet effective way to upgrade your home's look and feel
10
An adorable chunky knit bag
11
An elegant set of square wineglasses
12
A pair of sleek motion-sensor cabinet lights to instantly brighten up your kitchen
13
A captivating, cult-favorite luxury-scented candle
14
Battery-powered picture lights
15
A pair of platform slippers reviewers say are giving the Ugg Tazz a run for their money
16
A popular checkerboard throw blanket giving Barefoot Dreams cozy vibes
17
A roll of vinyl tile stickers sure to brighten up your home
18
19
A bunch of silk tulips
20
21
A eucalyptus bundle you can hang in your shower to infuse your bathroom with spa-like energy
22
A set of amber soap dispensers
23
A set of two velvet throw pillow covers available in dozens of shades
24
Some cabinet pulls that one of the easiest (and cheapest) ways to upgrade the look of your home
25
An LED light strip to add to your vanity
26
An under-cabinet wineglass rack because free cabinet space = room for more bottles of wine
27
A set of negative-space vases
28
A cute set of glass coffee syrup dispensers
29
A blank acrylic dry-erase board
30
A set of garage magnets to instantly up the curb appeal of your house
