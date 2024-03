30 Affordable Products That Give Off Unexpectedly Luxe Vibes

A roll of vinyl tile stickers sure to brighten up your home

These are available to cover up old tiled floors in units or as complete floor panels. They come in multiple sizes and packs, and two types.Quadrostyle is a woman-founded brand from Aussie designer Gabrielle Morabia. With operations based in Bali and an HQ in the south of France, Quadrostyle embraces all corners of the globe and takes inspiration from the traditional tiles found in the Mediterranean, Latin America, and Scandinavia.: "These have transformed my rented house! They are so easy to apply — literally just peel and stick, and you can adjust them if need be as you're sticking them on. They look so lovely and brighten up the kitchen, making it feel modern and fresh. Will definitely be thinking of how else to use them in other parts of the house!" — Victoria Philpott