Madonna Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive

Madonna is expected to make a full recovery, according to her manager. Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press

Madonna was hospitalized on Saturday after being found unresponsive, according to multiple reports citing her manager, Guy Oseary.

Her manager said Wednesday that she had developed a “serious bacterial infection,” but added that she is expected to make a full recovery.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” he wrote on Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Oseary added that Madonna will postpone her “Celebration” tour, which she was scheduled to begin in mid-July.

The Grammy-award-winning singer was set to highlight “her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” according to a January announcement of the tour, which added that it would “pay respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in the announcement.

The Queen of Pop was last on tour from September 2019 to March 2020 for “Madame X.” Later that year, she received hip replacement surgery.