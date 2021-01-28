Man Arrested Near Capitol With Gun Had 'Stop The Steal' Paperwork, List Of Politicians

A West Virginia man was arrested Wednesday near the U.S. Capitol after police found him with a gun, paperwork for a “Stop the Steal” rally, and a list of U.S. politicians.

Dennis Westover, 71, was stopped by a Capitol police officer Wednesday afternoon after Westover parked his car in an intersection and began to shout at guards in the area, according to an incident report obtained by NBC News.

Westover told a guard he had driven from West Virginia to Washington “to see the fence that was around my Capitol,” according to the report.

The fence was put in place following a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 when thousands of supporters for former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol following a “Stop the Steal” rally that aimed to delegitimize the 2020 presidential election results. Five people died in the immediate aftermath, including officer Brian Sicknick. Two other officers who responded to the Capitol siege later died by suicide.

Authorities found a pistol in the center console of Westover’s car with a magazine of 10 9 mm rounds of ammunition. Police also found a second magazine with 10 rounds in the car, NBC reported.

Along with the weapon, police found “Stop the Steal” paperwork in Westover’s car and a list of “both U.S. and West Virginia state senators and representatives, with contact info,” according to court documents obtained by The Daily Beast.

Westover has been charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm.