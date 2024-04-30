A Lot Of People Have Thoughts About This Particular Trump Photo

Things seemed to get fishy outside the New York courtroom where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is taking place.
As the former president was heading back into court from a break on Tuesday, he was photographed apparently inflating his cheeks like a puffer fish.
What exactly was happening in this moment? Folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, had their own theories, observations and commentary.
This is the look of a man contemplating his pending doom. pic.twitter.com/wqdOXqoSUe— Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) April 30, 2024
Trump, looking like a bloated puffer fish outside the courtroom today. pic.twitter.com/cLbdoBinT3— 𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕒𝕓𝕖𝕝𝕝𝕖 ℍ𝕚𝕘𝕘𝕚𝕟𝕤 (@Abba_Annabelle) April 30, 2024
https://t.co/nDKvpc734i pic.twitter.com/2QsJgWHGB7— Edward (@edwardrussl) April 30, 2024
He’s getting ready for his portrayal of Dizzy Gillepse. https://t.co/WyfuVQAbvt— Ron in Florida (@Supercereal1776) April 30, 2024
This is the look of a man who’s been holding in his farts for a few hours, while literally gagging on his wannabe outbursts. https://t.co/KesnQNtTcA— A Jen, Duh (@hipchkk) April 30, 2024
A girl can dream https://t.co/45zPSVz5HX— Tame Two Tone (@tameHntr) April 30, 2024
I would not stand too close. He looks like he may pop. I would not want to get any Trump all over me— Dennis Michael Music (@DennisMich70713) April 30, 2024
Even Trump’s former attorney Jenna Ellis had thoughts.
“This is a real photo and yet I can’t believe it’s a real photo,” she posted.
This is a real photo and yet I can’t believe it’s a real photo. https://t.co/tUS2RbwAGs— Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) April 30, 2024
Support HuffPost
Our 2024 Coverage Needs You
Your Loyalty Means The World To Us
At HuffPost, we believe that everyone needs high-quality journalism, but we understand that not everyone can afford to pay for expensive news subscriptions. That is why we are committed to providing deeply reported, carefully fact-checked news that is freely accessible to everyone.
Whether you come to HuffPost for updates on the 2024 presidential race, hard-hitting investigations into critical issues facing our country today, or trending stories that make you laugh, we appreciate you. The truth is, news costs money to produce, and we are proud that we have never put our stories behind an expensive paywall.
Would you join us to help keep our stories free for all? Your contribution of as little as $2 will go a long way.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
As Americans head to the polls in 2024, the very future of our country is at stake. At HuffPost, we believe that a free press is critical to creating well-informed voters. That's why our journalism is free for everyone, even though other newsrooms retreat behind expensive paywalls.
Our journalists will continue to cover the twists and turns during this historic presidential election. With your help, we'll bring you hard-hitting investigations, well-researched analysis and timely takes you can't find elsewhere. Reporting in this current political climate is a responsibility we do not take lightly, and we thank you for your support.
Contribute as little as $2 to keep our news free for all.
Can't afford to donate? Support HuffPost by creating a free account and log in while you read.
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. Would you consider becoming a regular HuffPost contributor?
Dear HuffPost Reader
Thank you for your past contribution to HuffPost. We are sincerely grateful for readers like you who help us ensure that we can keep our journalism free for everyone.
The stakes are high this year, and our 2024 coverage could use continued support. If circumstances have changed since you last contributed, we hope you’ll consider contributing to HuffPost once more.
Already contributed? Log in to hide these messages.