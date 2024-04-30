LiveLast Update:

Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial, Week 3: Live Updates

Follow along for live updates from the former president's criminal trial.
Former President Donald Trump’s historic criminal trial is now in its third week of proceedings.

Trump is facing 34 criminal counts related to his alleged efforts to conceal $130,000 in hush money paid in 2016 to silence allegations of an extramarital affair with adult film actor Stormy Daniels. Daniels is expected to testify in the trial, as is Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, who previously served jail time for his role in facilitating the payment.

Last week, the jury heard from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who testified about conversations he had with Cohen regarding the Daniels payment. He also detailed his publication’s efforts to “catch and kill” unflattering stories about Trump, including allegations by former Playboy model Karen McDougal that she had an affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007.

Trump is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges against Trump, selected Susan Hoffinger and Joshua Steinglass to lead the prosecution.

Judge Juan Merchan is presiding over the Manhattan trial.

Follow live updates from the trial:

Sara Boboltz

Eric Trump Appears Alongside Dad

A somber Trump walked into the courtroom with his team of lawyers, some carrying boxes of documents. His second-eldest son, Eric Trump, is in court today to support his father. The two chat over the bar before Trump takes his seat.

This is the first time a member of Trump's family has shown up at the trial.
Marita Vlachou

Trump Arrives At Court

Trump’s motorcade has made it to the Manhattan courthouse ahead of another day of proceedings, according to CNN's live coverage.

His son, Eric Trump, was spotted joining the motorcade, the network reported.
Sara Boboltz

Trump Details Authoritarian Second Term

Trump’s new interviews in Time magazine provide an alarming backdrop as we wait for the former president to enter the courtroom for the third week of his criminal trial. Trump spoke with reporter Eric Cortellessa twice in order to describe his goals for a second term, providing what Cortellessa called “the outlines of an imperial presidency that would reshape America and its role in the world.”

Among the sweeping changes Trump would aim to make would be mass detention camps for migrants along the border, a federal government filled with his acolytes and permission for red states to monitor women’s pregnancies. Read the full profile here.
Sara Boboltz

Far-Right Outlet Retracts Baseless Michael Cohen-Stormy Daniels Story

A far-right news outlet had to retract a baseless story about Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal fixer, that claimed he had an affair with Stormy Daniels and "cooked up" a scheme to extort the former president.

Cohen and Daniels are set to testify in the hush money trial.
Bruce Maiman

When Will The Media Stand Up To Trump?

The media has yet to learn how to cover Trump, 10 years after his laughable charade over Obama’s birth certificate, and just five months out of November's general election, Bruce Maiman writes in this opinion piece.
Lee Moran

Obama Says Trump 'Not Considered A Serious Guy' In New York

Former President Barack Obama said Trump is "not considered a serious guy” in his hometown.

"There’s nobody in New York who does business with him or lend him money," Obama said on the latest episode of the “Smartless” podcast.
Marita Vlachou

Trump Says He Had 'Great Meeting' With DeSantis

The former president said he had a "great meeting" Sunday with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of his former rivals in the GOP presidential primary.

"The conversation mostly concerned how we would work closely together to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN," Trump wrote. "Also discussed was the future of Florida, which is FANTASTIC! I greatly appreciate Ron’s support in taking back our Country from the Worst President in the History of the United States."

You can read more on their meeting here.
Lee Moran

Former U.S. Attorney Discusses Trump's Legal Strategy

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman criticized the strategy that Trump's attorneys are using in the trial.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Trump attorney Todd Blanche was stuck trying to please Trump.

“Trump, we often compare to a mob boss,” Litman said in response. “But even when a mob boss is under indictment and goes to see his Roy Cohn, Roy Cohn says, ’Shut up and listen to me now. I know what needs to happen," Litman said.
Liza Hearon

What's Expected To Happen Today?

The Associated Press recaps what's happened in the trial so far and previews what to expect today.

Jurors will hear from Gary Farro, a banker who helped Michael Cohen open accounts, including the one used to pay Stormy Daniels. Farro first took the stand on Friday and talked about being assigned to work Cohen and the process used to open the bank accounts. Trump's lawyers haven't cross-examined Farro yet.
Sara Boboltz

Trump Supporters Gather In Park Near Courthouse

HuffPost's Sara Boboltz is at the courtroom for us and reports that there's a group of pro-Trump protesters across the street.
Mollie Reilly

Catch Up On Last Week's Proceedings

Need a refresher on what happened during the last week of the trial? Catch up with our previous live blog here:
