Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial, Week 3: Live Updates

Former President Donald Trump’s historic criminal trial is now in its third week of proceedings.
Trump is facing 34 criminal counts related to his alleged efforts to conceal $130,000 in hush money paid in 2016 to silence allegations of an extramarital affair with adult film actor Stormy Daniels. Daniels is expected to testify in the trial, as is Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney, who previously served jail time for his role in facilitating the payment.
Last week, the jury heard from former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who testified about conversations he had with Cohen regarding the Daniels payment. He also detailed his publication’s efforts to “catch and kill” unflattering stories about Trump, including allegations by former Playboy model Karen McDougal that she had an affair with Trump from 2006 to 2007.
Trump is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Todd Blanche and Susan Necheles. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the charges against Trump, selected Susan Hoffinger and Joshua Steinglass to lead the prosecution.
Judge Juan Merchan is presiding over the Manhattan trial.
Follow live updates from the trial:
Eric Trump Appears Alongside Dad
This is the first time a member of Trump's family has shown up at the trial.
Trump Arrives At Court
His son, Eric Trump, was spotted joining the motorcade, the network reported.
Trump Details Authoritarian Second Term
Among the sweeping changes Trump would aim to make would be mass detention camps for migrants along the border, a federal government filled with his acolytes and permission for red states to monitor women’s pregnancies. Read the full profile here.