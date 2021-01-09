POLITICS

Man Photographed Carrying Nancy Pelosi's Lectern At Riot Arrested

Adam Christian Johnson of Florida was booked into jail after being identified on social media.

(Reuters) - A Florida man photographed carrying U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from the House of Representative chambers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested late Friday, according to jail records.

Adam Christian Johnson was arrested on a federal warrant and booked into the Pinellas County jail Friday night, the records said.

Adam Christian Johnson, who was arrested on a federal warrant, poses in a Pinellas County jail booking photograph released January 9, 2021. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY.

 Johnson, 36, was quickly identified on social media and was identified by the Bradenton Herald as being from Parrish, a community about 25 miles (40 km) south of Tampa.

Five people died in the riot on Wednesday, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

