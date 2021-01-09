Man Photographed Carrying Nancy Pelosi's Lectern At Riot Arrested

(Reuters) - A Florida man photographed carrying U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern from the House of Representative chambers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol was arrested late Friday, according to jail records.

Adam Christian Johnson was arrested on a federal warrant and booked into the Pinellas County jail Friday night, the records said.

Handout . / Reuters Adam Christian Johnson, who was arrested on a federal warrant, poses in a Pinellas County jail booking photograph released January 9, 2021. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY.

Johnson, 36, was quickly identified on social media and was identified by the Bradenton Herald as being from Parrish, a community about 25 miles (40 km) south of Tampa.

Five people died in the riot on Wednesday, including a Capitol Hill police officer.

Via Getty, one the rioters steals a podium from the Capitol pic.twitter.com/V4spojl40q — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 6, 2021

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!