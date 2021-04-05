Mariah Carey Reacts To Her Vaccine Shot Like You'd Think She Might

Mariah Carey is hitting the high notes again ― but not onstage.

The five-time Grammy winner filmed herself getting a COVD-19 vaccine over the weekend ― and she screamed when the needle went in. (Watch the video below.)

“Vaccine side effect: G6,” she joked on Instagram in reference to the vocal range designation.

Carey revealed beforehand she was nervous and admitted she was distracting the medical professionals administering the shot.

She let out a Yiddish “oy” before the needle pierced her skin. Then she shrieked and clapped in relief afterward.

“Do it when you can,” she said. “We’re all in this together.”

The “Fantasy” performer said earlier this year that the pandemic lockdown may have benefited her career in a way.

“Taking off work has really helped my voice,” she said on a podcast in January. “I think in a lot of ways, just being able to have, like, stress-free. And everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to get back in a studio. Like, you gotta, like, get back to singing.’ And I’m like, ‘I know.’”

More than 61 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Carey has one shot to go.