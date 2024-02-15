Guess What Subject Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Has A Ph.D. In

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. And now, she’s claiming she has a doctorate in a slightly more unusual subject.
During Thursday’s meeting of the House oversight committee’s COVID-19 subcommittee, Greene questioned Food and Drug Administration official Dr. Peter Marks about the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines once they became widely available in 2021.
“It’s estimated in the United States about 3.2 million lives [were saved] and it’s estimated, globally, that COVID-19 vaccines saved over 14 million lives, conservatively,” Marks said.
“I may not be a doctor but I have a PHD in recognizing bullshit when I hear it,” Greene told the panel.
She then spent the rest of her time citing misinformation about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines.
Greene has pushed other conspiracy theories, such as the idea that a prominent Jewish banking family used space lasers to set wildfires in California. So many folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, were skeptical.
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who followed Greene, opened up his questioning with an apology to Marks:
“I’m sorry you all had to go through that. That was a lot of conspiracy theories and wild accusations that have been debunked by medical science.”
Garcia then followed up by displaying posts from Greene about COVID-19 and had Marks address their accuracy.
Spoiler alert: Not accurate at all.
You can watch the exchange below.