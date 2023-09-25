Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Mercilessly Mocked, Slammed For Jewish Holiday Snafu

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) confused her Jewish holy days on Sunday, prompting ridicule and criticism on social media.
Greene marked Yom Kippur with an image of a Hanukkah menorah.
“To all those preparing for the solemn day of Yom Kippur, I wish you a meaningful fast,” Greene captioned the picture on X, formerly Twitter.
The post has since been deleted (not before going viral) and replaced without the picture:
Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) led the criticism.
“That’s a picture for Chanukah. Different Jewish Holiday,” he wrote. “Yom Kippur is where you atone for your sins. Lord knows you will be very busy.”
Greene has been condemned by Jewish groups for peddling antisemitic conspiracy theories. She’s suggested Jewish space lasers were to blame for wildfires, likened pandemic public health measures to the Holocaust and spoke at a white nationalist rally with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.