Mark Harmon will be celebrating 32 years of marriage to actress Pam Dawber next month — an impressive milestone in general and certainly by Hollywood standards.

So how did they do it? In an interview with People, the “NCIS” star said their age when they married (both were 35) could have something to do with their longevity as a couple.

“We were both in our thirties when we got married, so hopefully the stupid stuff we did earlier,” Harmon told the magazine. “That’s probably the closest I have to what the key is.”

After being introduced by a mutual friend, Harmon and Dawber said their “I dos” in March 1987 in an intimate ceremony attended by only a few friends and family members. Dawber, who starred in “Mork and Mindy” and “My Sister Sam,” later took a break from acting to focus on raising the couple’s two sons, Sean and Ty.

The couple has long been private about their life together.

“It’s not even a choice. It’s who we are. We stay home. A lot,” Harmon told TV Insider in 2017. “I’m not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy. Our sons aren’t into that either. Pam and I have both made a living in this business, and still, there’s a part of that that’s just not natural.”

Ron Galella via Getty Images Pam Dawber and husband Mark Harmon at an event in 1989.

During the interview with People, Harmon was asked about the eagle-head ring he was wearing on his left ring finger (he believes it once belonged to his grandfather).