North Carolina's Lieutenant Governor Takes Sexism To Biblical New Low

If North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson wants women’s votes, he sure has a funny way of showing it.

Robinson, a Republican positioning himself to run for governor in 2024, interpreted biblical scripture to suggest that women should not be in charge. (Watch the video below.)

“We are called to be led by men,” he said last month in a Charlotte-area church speech reported by WRAL on Monday. He acknowledged at the same time that such remarks would get him “in trouble.”

“God sent women out … when they had to do their thing, but when it was time to face down Goliath, [he] sent David. Not Davida — David.”

By the same token, God picked Moses to lead the Israelites, he said.

“Not Momma Moses,” he preached. “Daddy Moses.”

“My God tells me that when I face adversity that, number one, I am to stand up like a man! M-A-N!” he added during a rant in which he chided churchgoers who “listen to the doctrine of social justice instead of listening to the doctrine of Jesus Christ.”

Well more than half of North Carolina’s registered voters are female, according to state records.

He denies the existence of systemic racism and climate change, proudly owns AR-15 assault rifles and has called the LGBTQ community “filth.”

