Mark York, who played the property manager Billy Merchant on “The Office,” died May 19 of an unexpected illness in Ohio at age 55, according to his obituary.

York appeared in a handful of episodes of the NBC workplace comedy from 2006 to 2009, perhaps his most memorable as the guest of clueless boss Michael Scott (Steve Carell) at a disability awareness meeting.

The actor, whose legs were paralyzed in an auto accident in real life, entered the room in his wheelchair and fielded awkward questions from Scott before finally telling him: “You know what, Michael, let me stop you right there and leave.”