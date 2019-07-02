A New York City high school valedictorian used his graduation speech to announce that he’s a “proud bisexual man.”

Mason Bleu’s revelation received a standing ovation.

So I came out during my valedictorian speech. It was definitely the scariest thing I’ve ever done but the reaction was amazing. Thank you to everyone who supported me! #Pride2019 #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/u8ih03NTJd — mason 🇩🇴 (@maasonbleu) June 29, 2019

The overarching theme of the speech was about being proud (it is pride month) so I decided that I couldn’t tell people to be proud of who they are when I was in hiding for so long. Anyways, I did this not only for me but for anyone else who has struggled being closeted. — mason 🇩🇴 (@maasonbleu) June 29, 2019

For a “long time, I have struggled with my sexuality. I’ve dodged it and ignored it because I wasn’t proud of who I am,” Bleu said in his speech Saturday. “But today I’m changing that. I’m proud to be a bisexual man.”

Bleu also counseled his classmates: “An important thing about being proud is that you should always be proud of yourself before you want anyone to be proud of you.”

On Monday, Bleu told “CBS This Morning” that he wasn’t certain he was going to reveal his bisexuality until the moment arrived, and he didn’t submit that part of his speech to school authorities for approval ahead of time.

Since the speech, Bleu has become something of a media and internet star. The video of his speech went viral with nearly 1 million views by Monday night. And the 14 followers on his Twitter account quickly ballooned to nearly 3,000.

Thank y’all for making my coming out experience so wonderful ♥️ I’ll keep y’all updated — mason 🇩🇴 (@maasonbleu) June 30, 2019

Bleu also urged his followers to contact him if they need help or understanding about their own situations:

If anyone wants to talk to me about anything my DMs are open. I know what it feels like to be closeted and think that no one else is like you but trust me you’re not alone. I played basketball, baseball, football, and am pretty masc + black. I felt like a total outcast. — mason 🇩🇴 (@maasonbleu) June 29, 2019

With that being said, you’re not alone. Reach out to me or anyone else you trust. I’ll definitely be willing to talk to anyone. ♥️ thank you so much and happy pride! — mason 🇩🇴 (@maasonbleu) June 29, 2019