If you’ve ever gotten a massage, you know just how life-changing it can be, whether you’re an athlete constantly dealing with aches and pains or a regular person struggling with good old-fashioned “text neck.” With a few elbows in your back and a few sweeps over those pressure points, you’re suddenly in a lot less pain — and definitely less stressed.

Massage guns have been having a major moment. They have a wide range of price points and users, from trainers and chiropractors to the cast of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” But do these little (and sometimes extremely expensive) machines really work? And if so, are they worth the money? Let’s take a closer look.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

What to know before investing in a super-expensive massage gun

According to an ad for the much-loved TheraGun (which can cost up to $600), the massage gun works by “increasing blood flow, decreasing lactic acid and interrupting the pain cycle in the brain.”

Eva Carey, director of massage therapy at Zeel, said a top-notch massage gun can get the job done — but you should take your time learning how to use each feature. “Higher-end models can offer more application choices,” she said. “And make sure to use them with caution!”

Do the lower-end ones work?

If a $400 to $600 massage gun isn’t in your financial future, worry not — the less expensive ones could be a good investment, too. If you’re willing to take the time to understand how different massage guns work and do your research before buying one, you might be able to find exactly what you need without paying an arm and a leg for it.

“Models work with either a circular or thumping motion, with varying speeds and pressure,” Carey said. “Considerations when shopping for one include weight of the unit, noise (a loud appliance is definitely not relaxing), and number of tips available for generalized or more specific application.”

Her personal favorites massagers are the Hypervolt and MedMassager (which is a little cheaper).

That said, if you don’t mind spending a lot of money on massages, you could stick with the regular kind. Those work pretty darn well and certainly don’t require a learning curve.