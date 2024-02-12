Matt Gaetz's Race-Baiting Is In Big-Game Form Before Super Bowl

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) declared Sunday he wasn’t going to watch the Super Bowl over the performing of the “Black National Anthem” before the game. The song, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is often called the Black national anthem. The words were penned by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900 and set to music by his brother, John Rosamond Johnson. The song was later used for inspiration among civil rights activists in the 1950s and ’60s.
Gaetz presented a supposed conversation with his wife, Ginger, on X to spew his racially charged ire.
Wife: Today is the Super Bowl!
Me: We aren’t watching.
Wife: Why?
Me: They’re desecrating America’s National Anthem by playing something called the “Black National Anthem.”
Wife: Does that mean Cardi is performing?
Shortly before kickoff, Grammy winner Andra Day sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” followed by Post Malone doing “America the Beautiful.” Reba McEntire then performed the national anthem, the “Star-Spangled Banner.”
Some people on Twitter denounced the congressman for putting bigotry in the big game.
“You’re a racist,” one wrote.
“So I want to make sure I understand this you’re depriving yourself of something you like, football, because of your racism,” another commented.