Critics Drag Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Racist,' 'Misogynistic' Michelle Obama 'Super Bowl' Post

Donald Trump Jr. used the Super Bowl to attack former first lady Michelle Obama in what critics are calling a racist and misogynistic comparison between her and an ex-NFL player.
The former president’s son, in an Instagram post Sunday, shared a picture of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Levon Kirkland that included the caption: “I found this rare Michelle Obama rookie card.”
“Just a little Super Bowl nostalgia. LOL 😝,” Trump Jr. wrote in the caption.
“Deer fact checkers I’m told that this is a joke, so please treat it accordingly though I personally am not 100% sure.”
Trump Jr. has previously used his “Triggered” podcast to entertain conspiracy theories involving the former first lady –– including one echoed by Joan Rivers using a transphobic slur.
Conspiracy theory expert Mike Rothschild, in a post to X in 2022, wrote that “trans panic” as well as the trope about Obama is “huge” among QAnon circles.
The comments from Trump Jr. comes years after conspiracy theorist Alex Jones toyed with the Obama theory.
Social media users including Aaron Rupar slammed the post as containing “insane levels of racist misogyny” while another user said Trump Jr. is “just like his father, embarrassing.”