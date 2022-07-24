Matt Gaetz: Women Who 'Look Like A Thumb' Shouldn't Gripe About Abortion Rights

Unattractive women who “look like a thumb” shouldn’t complain about losing abortion rights because they’re the “least” likely to get pregnant, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) said in a jaw-dropping speech to college students at a conservative conference in Florida on Saturday.

“Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies?” Gaetz asked the crowd at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa. “The people are just disgusting. Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?”

Video of the speech has received at least one million views on Twitter.

“Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. These people are odious from the inside out,” the congressman continued. “They’re like 5′2″, 350 pounds, and they’re like, ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’”

“A few of them need to get up and march — they need to get up and march for like an hour a day. Swing those arms, get the blood pumpin’, maybe mix in a salad.”

Gaetz: "Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb." pic.twitter.com/0qqvun3Pf8 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2022

Critics were stunned.

Jezebel ripped the comments as “cartoonishly misogynist.”

Texas Democratic State Rep. Erin Zwiener was one of many to lambast the congressman on Twitter: “Gaetz, we don’t care if you think we’re hot. Either way, we deserve to make our own decisions about our futures.”

So many men who are determined to take choices away from women see us exactly this way, as decorations who only have value if they are attracted to us.



Gaetz, we don’t care if you think we’re hot. Either way, we deserve to make our own decisions about our futures. https://t.co/i8W5AIeFYS — Erin Zwiener (@ErinForYall) July 23, 2022

Matt Gaetz believes that a person's physical attractiveness (by definition, highly subjective) should be proportional to their level of human rights. Pathological AF. https://t.co/4jKHIXGFrS — Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) July 23, 2022

Me: bans on abortion are plainly motivated by cruel misogyny

Matt Gaetz: you're goddamned right https://t.co/oatmuBNYhW — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) July 23, 2022

BREAKING: Matt Gaetz delivers his most disgusting remarks to date, saying that pro-choice women have the “least likelihood of getting pregnant” because “nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb.” RT IF YOU THINK THAT GAETZ MUST BE VOTED OUT OF OFFICE! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) July 23, 2022

Not tonedeaf or sexist whatsoever. — 𝗚𝗶𝗳𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁 (@GhostHDentist) July 23, 2022

Question: misogyny, what does it look like?



Answer: 👇🏻



pic.twitter.com/BP8LK0tn7g — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 23, 2022

This sounds like Trump’s she’s-too ugly-to-rape-defense. At the Turning Points conference, Matt Gaetz says nobody wants to impregnate ugly abortion rights advocates anyway, so what are they worried about? Offensive beyond words. https://t.co/tVDG062KWD — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) July 23, 2022

We shouldn’t be seeing Matt Gaetz on stage insulting women’s looks, we should be seeing him arrested and convicted for child sex trafficking and for his role in seditious conspiracy. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 23, 2022

Gaetz’s remarks were made at the same summit where Sen. Ted Cruz, just a day earlier, took a crude jab at gender pronouns.

Gaetz is currently under federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking and the statutory rape of a 17-year-old girl.