Megan Rapinoe Rips 'White Nationalist' Trump, Refuses To Rule Out Run For Office

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe is renewing hostilities with President Donald Trump.

In a new interview with Vice released Tuesday, the co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team accused the president of being a white nationalist who dupes his supporters into feeling unhappy about their lives but offers them nothing to help.

The athlete — who clashed with Trump during the team’s World Cup-winning campaign last year — also refused to rule out running for office herself. If she does, it would be for the “biggest, baddest post” of president, she said. And as the U.S. leader, she said she’d defer to expert advisers ― in contrast to how Trump operates.

“Now, obviously, we have a white nationalist, I think, in the White House, and the spewing of hate and the ‘othering’ of the rest of the country has only led to more rift between people and more despair and more anxiety and more fear going forward,” said Rapinoe.

“There’s been nothing to ease Donald Trump’s base, really,” she noted. “There’s been nothing. It’s not like he’s given them a bunch of jobs. It’s not like he’s made life really better for them. He’s just given them this false reason why maybe they’re not happy with their lives. There’s been no sort of path forward.”

