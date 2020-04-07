Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reveal Name Of Their New Nonprofit Organization

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the name of their new nonprofit organization Tuesday, nearly one week after announcing that they would no longer update their website or Instagram account, Sussex Royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will call their initiative Archewell — which sounds a lot like their son’s name, Archie — after The Telegraph found paperwork applications the couple filed in the U.S. last month.

“Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,” the Sussexes said in a statement about Archewell, obtained by HuffPost.

“Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action,’” the couple continued. “We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

The couple added that they would still like the focus to remain on the coronavirus pandemic, but they “look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.”

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5 in London.

The Telegraph reported that the paperwork filed for Archewell covered emotional support groups, a multimedia educational empire and a well-being website. The trademark applications could be purely protective to prevent others from using the couple’s name once they officially launch the organization.

The Sussexes officially stepped back from their royal duties on March 31 and reportedly located to Los Angeles from their temporary home on Vancouver Island.

As the couple inch closer to Hollywood, the duchess returned to her pre-royal roots with a Disney movie fit for the whole family. Meghan narrated the new nature documentary “Elephant,” which follows an elephant family’s 1,000-mile journey across Africa for water.

The U.K. Times first reported in January that the duchess was doing a voiceover deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.

