Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially relocated back to the Duchess of Sussex’s hometown of Los Angeles, People magazine reported on Thursday.

Citing an anonymous source, the outlet said the Sussexes are living in a “secluded compound and haven’t ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic.”

The couple and their son, Archie, were living on Vancouver Island following their announcement in January that they were stepping back from their royal duties, a change that officially begins on March 31.

In February, People was the first to report that the Sussexes were looking in Los Angeles, while reality star Caitlyn Jenner let it slip that the royals were seen shopping around for houses in Malibu. Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, still lives in LA.

Illustration: HuffPost, Images: Getty Harry and Meghan are reportedly Los Angeles residents now.

HuffPost spoke with Lainey Lui, a Canadian television host and co-founder of LaineyGossip.com, in February regarding reports that Harry and Meghan were moving to LA.

She explained why the city could be the perfect spot for the couple since they really stood out on Vancouver Island, where it wasn’t “common to see celebrities walking around.”

“When they ended up there and the world found out about it, they became a heat score,” she told HuffPost at the time. “You stand out. And so, the paparazzi knew exactly where they were staying on Vancouver Island. They knew where there were nearby hiking trails. So there weren’t a lot of places for them to hide.”

“In LA, though, where celebrities have perfected the art of disappearing when they need to and reappearing when they need to, and the whole town is so set up to cater to celebrity needs, they might have an easier time going underground,” Lui added.

WPA Pool via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex cheer on a wedding proposal as they attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 5 in London.

Disney confirmed the duchesses’ first post-royal gig on Thursday: narrating a new documentary, “Elephant,” which follows an elephant family’s 1,000-mile journey across Africa. The program will be available for streaming on Disney Plus on April 3.

The U.K. Times was the first to report in January that the duchess was doing a voiceover deal with Disney in exchange for a donation to Elephants Without Borders.

