Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Are Headed Back To The U.K. Next Month

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are headed back across the pond.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to travel to the U.K. and Germany next month. A spokesperson for the couple said the two “are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

The Sussexes have a packed schedule. They plan to attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit on Sept. 5 in the U.K., where the duchess will deliver the keynote address to kick off the opening ceremonies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave St Paul's Cathedral after attending the service of thanksgiving for the queen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 3. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The couple then plans to jet to the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 One Year to Go celebration on Sept. 6 in Germany. Two days after that, the couple plans to travel back to the U.K. to attend the 2022 WellChild Awards.

Meghan has participated in events with One Young World over the years since 2014, while Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games the same year. The Sussexes have also remained patrons of WellChild since stepping back as working members of the royal family, and Harry himself has been a patron since 2007.

The various charities posted on Monday about the couple’s upcoming appearances, with the promise of more information to come.

We’re delighted to announce Meghan and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the One Young World Summit in Manchester this September! 🌏



The Duchess will be delivering a keynote address at the Opening Ceremony ✨ #OYW2022 pic.twitter.com/5CK8g7doyu — One Young World (@OneYoungWorld) August 15, 2022

We are pleased to announce that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be joining us in Düsseldorf on the 6th September to mark one year to go until the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023!



More information coming soon. @WeAreInvictus #InvictusGames #AHomeForRespect pic.twitter.com/XaGuVehmiP — Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 (@InvictusGamesDE) August 15, 2022

We are delighted to announce that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the WellChild Awards, in association with @GSK, on 8th September.



More #WellChildAwards information will be announced in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/2kuVyoPlUC — WellChild (@WellChild) August 15, 2022

Harry and Meghan were last in the U.K. with their children to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, which marked the monarch’s astonishing 70 years on the throne.

The two attended events alongside members of the royal family and celebrated their daughter Lili’s birthday on the trip.