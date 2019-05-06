Meghan Markle's Former 'Suits' Husband Issues Cutest Royal Baby Congratulations

Meghan Markle’s former “Suits” husband, Patrick J. Adams, knew just what to say when he heard the exciting news that Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy on Monday.

“Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents,” the actor tweeted, before talking about how amazing it is to become a parent for the first time.

“Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure,” Adams wrote, adding the hashtag #playdatesoon.

Adams and his wife, actress Troian Bellisario, welcomed a baby girl last year.

Adams hilariously commented on Meghan’s royal engagement in 2017, pretending to be unaware that his TV fiancée at the time was seeing someone else.

He quoted a tweet from Kensington Palace and added, “She said she was just going out to get some milk.”

Adams and Bellisario also attended the royal wedding on May 19, 2018, along with a few of Meghan’s other former “Suits” co-stars.

He joked that he was trying to decide on what kind of “classy” present to get her and was choosing between a “blender or bread maker.”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario arrive at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.

Meghan’s close friend and former co-star Sarah Rafferty also sent out a sweet tweet to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after learning the baby news.

“Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous and healthy baby boy!” she wrote. “Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and everyday!”

