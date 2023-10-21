Meryl Streep And Husband Quietly Separated More Than 6 Years Ago

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Meryl Streep has revealed that she and her husband of 45 years, sculptor Don Gummer, have actually been separated for some time.

“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a representative for the acclaimed actor said in a statement sent to Page Six and to People this week.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer attend the Academy Awards in 1979. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Streep and Gummer, whose 45th wedding anniversary was last month, were introduced by Streep’s brother in 1978 and got married six months later. In an interview published in 2009, the “Devil Wears Prada” star said a key to the success of the couple’s decadeslong marriage was giving each other space.

“I go to the theatre a lot,” she told The Independent. “My husband doesn’t care if he never goes to the theatre but I don’t berate him because he doesn’t want to go to the theatre ... we’re different.”

Though the two had not announced their split publicly, Page Six noted that the last time they were spotted together was at the Academy Awards in 2018, when Streep was nominated for Best Actress for her role as newspaper publisher Katharine Graham in “The Post.”

Streep and Gummer pose for photos at the Academy Awards in March 2018. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Streep and Gummer share four adult children; singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe and actors Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson.