Michael Bublé Admits Comedy Duo's Viral TikTok Made Him Cry For 20 Minutes

An Australian comedy duo got a sweet shoutout from Michael Bublé after the singer invited them to his Sydney show following their viral TikTok clip that prominently featured his 2009 hit “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

Granny Flat Comedy, which describes themselves as a “comedy baby raised by two whack-jobs and their friends,” shared a clip that features Nicholas Burton and David Hoey in a car when the Bublé song comes on the radio.

“This is trash, I don’t want to listen to music like this ever again if I had the choice,” Hoey said in the TikTok.

“Objectively just the worst fucking song ever,” Burton replied as he banged his head on the steering wheel.

But their initial responses cloak their apparent love for the Grammy-nominated hit as they slowly break out into a song, eventually leading up to a dance number complete with a “Dirty Dancing”-like lift.

The TikTok has amassed 1.9 million views and over 328,000 likes as of Thursday morning.

The clip got the attention of Bublé, who gifted the two with front row tickets to his concert at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday.

“Geniuses come out of nowhere and change your whole life... And last night, I was laying in my bed and I saw something and it moved me,” said the singer before he played the TikTok on massive screens.

He admitted that he “cried for like 20 minutes” due to the clip before introducing the two, who fist bumped Bublé from the front row.

“Bring these boys some more booze,” Bublé declared.

“Ladies and gentlemen, to me, that’s what this country is about, that’s what you people are about – it’s humor, it’s self-deprecation and kindness, and weird sexual energy.”

“Life is a movie. Thank you @michaelbuble,” the comedians wrote on their Instagram account as they shared a picture with Bublé.