Singer Michael Bublé now says he wasn’t, in fact, high on psychedelic mushrooms during the NHL All-Star Player Draft on Thursday.
Bublé was a celebrity captain at the event — along with fellow famous Canadians Justin Bieber, Will Arnett and Tate McRae — entrusted with picking the teams for a 3-on-3 tournament at Saturday’s NHL All-Star Game.
The singer showed off his puckish sense of humor by claiming he was high on mushrooms during the draft.
“My buddy told me this is just a microdose of mushrooms, and he was lying,” Bublé said. “So, I’ll be honest. I thought I was in ‘Blades of Glory’ for most of the time that I was out there until it sort of settled down and then I realized, ’Holy s**t, I’m at the NHL All-Star Game.”
Arnett responded by suggesting Bublé’s candor might cost him.
“It just occurs to me that through all the incredible songs that you’ve done over the years, and all the hearts of women you won over around the world, with all that talk about fantasy hockey, [you] lost them all in one sentence,” Arnett said. “It all just evaporated. Years of building it up and it’s just gone.”
He added: “The mushroom talk definitely lost you a lot of income.”
You can see what all the hubbub was about in this Instagram video.
However, the 48-year-old crooner sang a different tune after the event, telling hockey analyst Steve “Dangle” Glynn that the mushroom comment was just a joke.
“Of course I wasn’t! I’m sitting here at dinner. [But] I do have a problem with bread,” Bublé said, as he chowed down on a roll. “When I get anxious, I can’t stop eating it. But no, not mushrooms.”
“Do you think that’s helping your case or hurting it?” Glynn asked.