Ex-NFL Receiver Mike Williams Is Killed In Another Line Of Work

Former NFL receiver Mike Williams, who had 26 touchdown receptions over a five-season career, mostly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has died after a construction accident in the Tampa area. He was 36.

Spectrum News 1 reporter Jon Scott confirmed Williams’ death on Tuesday, citing multiple sources. A GoFundMe, written by the former player’s father, Wendell Muhammad, detailed Williams’ tragedy following an on-the-job mishap.

Williams sustained a “massive head injury” when a beam fell on his head, causing swelling in his brain and spine with near-complete paralysis, the father wrote. He “passed out” on Sept. 1 while encountering breathing problems and “never recovered consciousness.”

Wide receiver Mike Williams of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carries the ball during a an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 19, 2010. Michael DeHoog/Sports Imagery via Getty Images

Williams, who played college ball at Syracuse, entered the league in 2010 and was the Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up with the Buccaneers. He played three more seasons in Tampa and even signed a $40.25 million contract extension with the team. He played for his hometown Buffalo Bills in his last NFL season in 2014. He finished his career with 3,089 receiving yards. Williams attempted a comeback with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016 but was released.

“Dang man hurts my heart seeing the news of my former teammate and Buccaneers 2010 draft class brother Mike Williams,” ex-Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy wrote on X. “Always great energy, brought joy and laughter to the locker room and a heck of a player!! Prayers and blessings to his family!!”